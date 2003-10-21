from the might-be-important dept.
Understanding just how big solar flares can get:
Flares that are powerful enough to disrupt our power grid probably occur, on average, a few times a century, Love says. “Looking at 1859 kind of helps put it in perspective, because what’s happened in the space-age era, since 1957, has been more modest.” The Sun hasn’t aimed a Carrington-like flare at us in quite a while. A repeat of 1859 in the 21st century could be disastrous.
Humanity is far more technologically dependent than it was in 1859. A Carrington-like event today could wreak havoc on power grids, satellites and wireless communication. In 1972, a solar flare knocked out long-distance telephone lines in Illinois, for example. In 1989, a flare blacked out most of Quebec province, cutting power to roughly 6 million people for up to nine hours. In 2005, a solar storm disrupted GPS satellites for 10 minutes.
The best prevention is prediction. Knowing that a coronal mass ejection is on its way could give operators time to safely reconfigure or shut down equipment to prevent it from being destroyed.
Building in extra resiliency could help as well. For the power grid, that could include adding in redundancy or devices that can drain off excess charge. Federal agencies could have a stock of mobile power transformers standing by, ready to deploy to areas where existing transformers — which have been known to melt in previous solar storms — have been knocked out. In space, satellites could be put into a safe mode while they wait out the storm.
The Carrington Event was not a one-off. It was just a sample of what the sun can do. If research into past solar flares has taught us anything, it’s that humanity shouldn’t be wondering if a similar solar storm could happen again. All we can wonder is when.
Journal Reference:
Hugh S. Hudson. Carrington Events, Annual Review of Astronomy and Astrophysics (DOI: 10.1146/annurev-astro-112420-023324)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 03, @03:19AM
It's like Hemorrhoids.
Get it? Like Hemorrhoids.
I kill myself. Try the biryani.
See y'all in Uranus.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 03, @03:47AM
The questions aren't "if" or "when", but "how often" and "what do we do about it?"