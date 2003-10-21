[...] A new image of the planet, beamed back by the joint European-Japanese BepiColombo mission, lets you fantasize about listening to some sweet tunes while strolling across Mercury's Rudaki Plains or kicking back with a good book while chilling on the rim of the Lermontov crater.

"The region shown is part of Mercury's northern hemisphere including Sihtu Planitia that has been flooded by lavas," the European Space Agency said Saturday on its site. "A round area smoother and brighter than its surroundings characterizes the plains around the Calvino crater, which are called the Rudaki Plains. The 166 km-wide Lermontov crater is also seen, which looks bright because it contains features unique to Mercury called 'hollows' where volatile elements are escaping to space. It also contains a vent where volcanic explosions have occurred."

A joint project of the ESA and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, the BepiColombo mission is looking to learn more about how the closest planet to the sun formed, what it's made of and what it tells us about the birth of our solar system.