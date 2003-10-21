from the ♪gimme-all-your-dollars,-all-your-dimes-and-pennies-too♪ dept.
Over at Techdirt, Glyn Moody writes briefly about how to stop the large academic publishing houses from completing their attempts at gaining control over the entire publishing process from end-to-end.
Techdirt's coverage of open access -- the idea that the fruits of publicly-funded scholarship should be freely available to all -- shows that the results so far have been mixed. On the one hand, many journals have moved to an open access model. On the other, the overall subscription costs for academic institutions have not gone down, and neither have the excessive profit margins of academic publishers. Despite that success in fending off this attempt to re-invent the way academic work is disseminated, publishers want more. In particular, they want more money and more power. In an important new paper, a group of researchers warn that companies now aim to own the entire academic publishing stack: [...]
As it stands, universities stand for the salaries of the faculty members who research, write, and edit the journal articles at no cost to the publishers which then charge exorbitant prices for access to the results.
Björn Brembs, Philippe Huneman, Felix Schönbrodt, et al. Replacing academic journals, (DOI: 10.5281/zenodo.5526635)
A list of low-quality science journals has been taken down without an apparent explanation:
A popular blog that lists "potential, possible, or probable predatory" publishers and journals has disappeared, but it is not clear why. The blog—started in 2010 by librarian Jeffrey Beall of the University of Colorado in Denver (CU Denver)—now states: "This service is no longer is available." Beall declined to comment. But a CU Denver spokesperson told ScienceInsider that Beall made a "personal decision" to take down his list of low-quality journals that charge authors a fee to publish, often with little or no review or editing. The spokesperson says the blog was not hacked, nor was it taken down as a result of legal threats, and Beall will remain on the school's faculty. The spokesperson could not confirm whether the blog's removal is permanent.
[...] Some are circulating a cached version of Beall's list on Twitter. Others speculated on social media that the shutdown may have something to do with the transfer of its lists to the company Cabell's International in Beaumont, Texas. But the firm has publicly said it is in "no way involved" with the blog's closure. Nevertheless, Cabell's noted that it has been developing its own blacklist, working with Beall as a consultant, since 2015, and plans to launch it later this year.
An executive at Cabell's later said that Beall shut down the blog due to "threats and politics". Here's some more analysis of the predatory publisher problem.
The bad blood and high prices with academic publishing houses go back many years. Now the German Rectors' Conference (HRK) has issued a press release regarding the publisher Elesevier's unacceptable demands on the academic community, forcing the community's hand to suspend even negotiations. The HRK is the association of public and government-recognised universities in Germany consisting of 268 member institutions, in which around 94 percent of all students in Germany are enrolled. The German universities, like those in other countries, have been wishing to move to Open Access but have been stymied for decades by the big publishing houses.
“As far as we’re concerned, the aim of the ongoing negotiations with the three biggest academic publishers is to develop a future-oriented model for the publishing and reading of scientific literature. What we want is to bring an end to the pricing trend for academic journals that has the potential to prove disastrous for libraries as it stands. We are also working to promote open access, with a view to essentially making the results of publicly funded research freely accessible. The publishers should play a crucial role in achieving this. We have our sights set on a sustainable publish and read model, which means fair payment for publication and unrestricted availability for readers afterwards. Elsevier, however, is still not willing to offer a deal in the form of a nationwide agreement in Germany that responds to the needs of the academic community in line with the principles of open access and that is financially sustainable,” said Hippler.
The trouble shows no signs of abating. Even now, in a case of the fox watching the hen house, these problematic publishers have inserted themselves between the EU money and the universities even in the matter of advancing open access.
From HRK's web site: DEAL and Elsevier negotiations: Elsevier demands unacceptable for the academic community
Groundbreaking deal makes large number of German studies free to public
Three years ago, a group of German libraries, universities, and research institutes teamed up to force the three largest scientific publishers to offer an entirely new type of contract. In exchange for an annual lump sum, they wanted a nationwide agreement making papers by German authors free to read around the world, while giving researchers in Germany access to all of the publishers' online content.
Today, after almost 3 years of negotiations, the consortium, named Project DEAL, can finally claim a success: This morning, it signed a deal with Wiley, an academic publisher headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.
Under the 3-year contract, scientists at more than 700 academic institutions will be able to access all of Wiley's academic journals back to 1997 and to publish open access in all of Wiley's journals. The annual fee will be based on the number of papers they publish in Wiley journals—about 10,000 in previous years, says one of the negotiators, physicist Gerard Meijer of the Fritz Haber Institute, a Max Planck Society institute here.
A precise formula for the fee has been agreed on but at Wiley's request will only be made public, along with other details in the contract, in 30 days, Meijer says. However, the total payment should be roughly what German institutes have been paying Wiley in subscription fees so far, Meijer says.
University of California Boycotts Publishing Giant Elsevier Over Journal Costs and Open Access:
The mammoth University of California (UC) system announced today that it will stop paying to subscribe to journals published by Elsevier, the world’s largest scientific publisher. Talks to renew a collective contract broke down, the university said, because Elsevier refused to strike a package deal that would provide a break on subscription fees and make all articles published by UC authors immediately free for readers worldwide.
The stand by UC, which followed eight months of negotiations, could have significant impacts on scientific communication and the direction of the so-called open access movement, in the United States and beyond. The 10-campus system accounts for nearly 10 percent of all U.S. publishing output and is among the first American institutions, and by far the largest, to boycott Elsevier over costs. Many administrators and librarians at American universities and elsewhere have complained about what they view as excessively high journal subscription fees charged by commercial publishers.
“It’s hard to overstate how big [UC’s move] is for us here in the U.S.,” says Heather Joseph, executive director of the Scholarly Publishing and Academic Resources Coalition, a Washington D.C.-based group that advocates for open access. “This gives institutions that are on the fence about taking this kind of action a blueprint.”
Indeed, UC’s move could ratchet up pressure on additional negotiations facing Elsevier and other commercial publishers; consortia of universities and labs in Germany and Sweden had already reached an impasse last year with Elsevier in their efforts to lower subscription fees.
[...] UC published about 50,000 articles last year, and a substantial share, about 10,000, appeared in Elsevier journals. For subscriptions and article fees, UC paid about $11 million, the Los Angeles Times reported recently. (UC says the information is confidential under a non-disclosure agreement.)
There are still many other institutions which continue to purchase subscriptions to these journals. How far away are we from reaching a tipping point?
A quiet revolution is sweeping the $20 billion academic publishing market and its main operator Elsevier, partly driven by an unlikely group of rebels: cash-strapped librarians.
When Florida State University cancelled its “big deal” contract for all Elsevier’s 2,500 journals last March to save money, the publisher warned it would backfire and cost the library $1 million extra in pay-per-view fees.
But even to the surprise of Gale Etschmaier, dean of FSU’s library, the charges after eight months were actually less than $20,000. “Elsevier has not come back to us about ‘the big deal’,” she said, noting it had made up a quarter of her content budget before the terms were changed.
Mutinous librarians such as Ms. Etschmaier remain in a minority but are one of a host of pressures bearing down on the subscription business of Elsevier, the 140-year-old publisher that produces titles including the world’s oldest medical journal, The Lancet.
The company is facing a profound shift in the way it does business, as customers reject traditional charging structures.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 04, @01:49AM
Well, don't give it to them! Really, WTF?!
(Score: 2) by Kell on Monday October 04, @01:49AM (1 child)
Academic and senior editor of an IEEE journal here: yes, they are parasites - they charge money and contribute
nothingvery little. Some, like IEEE are ok and mostly work for the benefit of members. Others are riding high on the reduction of costs that's come from moving entirely to digital dissemniation, without correspondingly lowering prices to customers or academics. That's right - they charge us money to publish with them (typically in the form of extra page fees or open access charges). If you want your manuscript available to all without limit then you need to pay upwards of $1500 per paper, which gives you a reasonable estimate of what their expected profit per publication works out to be. Given the thousands of publications that go to "print" every year, that's a ton of money for doing very little more than running a server.
So why do smart academics put up with them? Because we are beholden to "prestige" publications with good names that act like a brand-name for our papers. Being published in a top journal means your paper must be good, whereas lesser papers may not - and everyone wants their science to be held to high esteem. It's a type of popularity club. Note, that the choice of journal doesn't actually change the substance of the paper at all, short of useful comments and suggestions of the reviewers (who work for free).
If we all banded together and said "Fuck this, we'll run our own servers hosted by the university" then there'd be a bunfight over whose journal was best and who should be editor and so on. This is all driven both by ego and by the resource scarcity in the university sector, where metrics have become sharp edged instruments by which one's career thrives or falls. As the saying goes: publish or perish.
Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 04, @01:58AM
Boils down to a corrupt economic system. Can't be any other way until we alter our entire system of exchange, and mentality in general
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 04, @02:00AM
Obviously, this model of publish/perish/peer-review is proven to be a clown show. Academic research is not like back in the 19th C where uppercrust dilletantes can devote their energy into study without worrying about making a living.
What are your ideas to turn things better? I know most of yous are douchebags/working stiffs, as I am, not some hoity-toity ivy-league/oxbridge dons, but give it up - suggest some ideas.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 04, @02:05AM
In a nutshell, the problem seems to be that a few publishers have an unhealthy hold on many major research publications.
Academia is a conservative institution (at least in terms of how it functions), and the primary reason scholars haven't moved toward alternatives is that tenure, promotions, and prestige are generally awarded based in part on the prestige of the specific named journals that research appears in (or, in the case of books in some fields, by the publishing house name). While some universities have moved to encourage open access publication, tenure committees and reviewers are going to keep relying on the standards of yesteryear.
So how does this get shaken up? The grown-ups with the real power need to make the change: the institutions and organizations who offer grants for research. In most cases, these groups want research to be public and shared to show how groundbreaking it is. And if "prestigious" journals are getting the way because they are in bed with publishers who want to shave huge profits off the top for doing very little, these grant-providing organizations need to step in and say, "You can't use our grant to publish any results in anything that isn't open-access. PERIOD."
Academia is too stuck in politics and tradition to make the change by themselves. But the people who actually give the money for research could make the change, and it would be beneficial to them in terms of making results more public (thus more likely to be read, cited, etc. which leads to more prestige for research).
It's a win-win for grant providers, and some are doing it. But more need to add that stipulation. Once enough grant-providing groups make that clear, the academic publishing market will have no choice but to shift. Now it's stuck in this stupid netherworld where everyone (including most academics) agrees it sucks and academics are already sharing publications through "unofficial" means to get the research out, even if publishers are erecting expensive paywalls.
We just need to make it clear that no money flows out for research unless results are public. It's really that simple. And then the (now mostly unnecessary) publishers can die a quick death, as they should have a couple decades ago.
P.S. For those who don't know this, actual publishers tend to do very little. The vast majority of selection of research for publication, peer review, suggestions for editing, high-level management of journals, etc. is generally done by VOLUNTEER academics. About the only thing the publishers actually tend to do is some copyediting and formatting, as well as maintaining some business office contact or editorial assistants who handle basic everyday secretarial duties of the publication. Books are a little different story where subject matter editors are often employed by presses, and they may have a pretty important role in selecting and guiding publication -- however, to be frank, the fields where monographs and books are still considered "cutting edge research" (like much of the humanities)... well, really nobody's going to die if they can't read some obscure new monograph. Unlike in medical science if doctors don't have access to new articles. Or in engineering if some important finding on, say, some material that impacts public infrastructure is stuck behind a paywall. We should ultimately move toward open publication in all disciplines, but we can start with those that tend to be run by grant money, where journals are the biggest problem.