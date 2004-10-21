from the ♪♪-Chistmas-is-coming-and-the-goose-is-getting-fat-♪♪ dept.
Families told to freeze Christmas dinner as festive shortages loom:
Shoppers should buy their Christmas dinner in advance and stash it in the freezer amid warnings shops could run out of some items in the run up to the festive season.
Retail experts have sounded the alarm over the shortage of HGV drivers to deliver stock to supermarkets.
Meanwhile problems in recruiting meat processing staff has also added to the difficulties with producers warning pigs in blankets may be off the menu.
In response, the government has announced plans to allow 5,500 poultry workers and 5,000 lorry drivers to enter the UK on three-month work visas that are due to expire on 24 December.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday October 04, @06:56AM
Santa Clause stayed in the EU? WTF? I didn't think he was political!
alles in Ordnung
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 04, @06:58AM
Stupid limeys.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 04, @07:04AM
At least you all didn't fall for Project Fear and have an extra £350 million a week for the NHS! /s
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday October 04, @07:19AM
Let's hope the electricity stays on and that your freezer doesn't defrost. The 2GW link with France is out and won't be back until March. There's a shortage of gas with very high prices, and the wind turbines don't work when the wind doesn't blow. They're actually getting some of the old coal-fired power stations ready to bring back in an emergency. If only we'd built those new nuclear power stations 20 years ago. And we're not in the EU energy trading scheme any more. Freedumb, dimocracy and British sovereign tea, no longer under the jackboot of the undemocratic Marxist liberal fascist socialist globalist neoliberal EUSSR.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 04, @07:21AM
We've got porridge for Christmas dinner! What more could you possibly ask for?!
No, no milk or muscovado.