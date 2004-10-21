Shoppers should buy their Christmas dinner in advance and stash it in the freezer amid warnings shops could run out of some items in the run up to the festive season.

Retail experts have sounded the alarm over the shortage of HGV drivers to deliver stock to supermarkets.

Meanwhile problems in recruiting meat processing staff has also added to the difficulties with producers warning pigs in blankets may be off the menu.

In response, the government has announced plans to allow 5,500 poultry workers and 5,000 lorry drivers to enter the UK on three-month work visas that are due to expire on 24 December.