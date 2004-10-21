from the bright-future-for-it-then dept.
Amateur Astronomy Is Thriving on Social Media:
Schricker is one of many amateur astronomers to embrace the dazzling hobby in the past two years, as home-bound stargazers sought to put their free time to use peering deep into the universe. Access has gotten easier, as the cost of the (still quite expensive) equipment has become more reasonable, and the technology has made the complex process of capturing images of the stars easier.
[...] Schricker acknowledges that all these hours spent aiming his equipment at unfathomably large and distant clusters of stars has a way of making a person feel pretty small, even insignificant. He is not the first and won’t be the last astronomer to experience this sensation. But he embraces it. Deep space has a way of putting all our earthly problems—like, say, the global pandemic that pushed him toward this hobby in the first place—in perspective.
“I get a lot of people telling me they look at my pictures and it gives them like an existential crisis. But for me, it’s actually helpful to remember that I’m just not that important, that you’re just this blip on a speck of dust,” he says, channeling Carl Sagan, who famously called the Earth “a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam.” He continues “We get so worried about all these things, that we have all these anxieties, and it’s like, you need to stop and remember that you’re really small, and really precious.”
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 04, @11:31AM
I can see uranus
(Score: 2) by aim on Monday October 04, @11:56AM
I'm an amateur astrophotographer, and have been for several years.
Yes, lots of people present their images online, for instance in specialized Facebook groups. That is also a good place to see what's possible, how the results are achieved, see how to improve on one's own technique.
I've seen quite some interest into the subject with the covid confinement. Several people from around my place have asked how to get started. Unfortunately, due to covid restrictions, the local amateur astronomer group also couldn't offer presentations on the subject. Still, quite some info flew around the wires, and people still started out.
Particulary if you're living in a sufficiently dark neighbourhood, it is a nice way of getting out a bit and admire the night sky. If lucky, you might even identify something yet unknown.
Starting, especially if you've already got a decent camera, can be quite cheap. Getting more serious, you'll spend a few hundred Euros. Of course, with astronomy, the sky's the limit!