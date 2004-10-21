Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Google Lens is Coming to Desktop Chrome, Will Soon Handle Text+Image Search

posted by martyb on Monday October 04, @06:26PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the Commoditize-Your-Complement dept.
Software

takyon writes:

Google Lens is coming to desktop Chrome, will soon handle text+image search

Google Lens, Google's computer vision search engine, is coming to desktop Chrome. Google didn't exactly share a timeline, but a teaser tweet showed what the feature will look like.

On desktop Chrome, you'll soon be able to right-click an image and pick "Search with Google Lens," which will dim the page and bring up a clipping tool so you can throw a certain image to Google's photo AI. After a round-trip to the Internet, a sidebar will pop up showing several results.

While Google.com's image search just tries to find similar pictures, Lens can actually identify things in a picture, like people, text, math equations, animals, landmarks, products, and more. It can translate text through the camera and even copy text from the real world (with OCR) and paste it into an app. The feature has existed on Android and iOS for a while, first as a camera-driven search that brought up a live viewfinder, then in Google Photos, and more recently as a long-press option for web pictures in Chrome for Android.

Original Submission


«  Scientists Find Protein That Indicates Whether Emotional Memories Can be Changed or Forgotten
Google Lens is Coming to Desktop Chrome, Will Soon Handle Text+Image Search | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Tork on Monday October 04, @06:36PM

    by Tork (3914) on Monday October 04, @06:36PM (#1184198)

    On desktop Chrome, you'll soon be able to right-click an image and pick "Search with Google Lens," which will dim the page and bring up a clipping tool so you can throw a certain image to Google's photo AI. After a round-trip to the Internet, a sidebar will pop up showing several results.

    Gotta love how this article came along while FB's massively down. That's a big fat NO, Google.

    --
    Slashdolt Logic: "24 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 04, @07:30PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 04, @07:30PM (#1184211)

    It is missed.

(1)