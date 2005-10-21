One in 10 People Frequently Experience Abdominal Pain When They Eat Meals:
Around 11% of the global population (13% of women and 9% of men) frequently experience abdominal pain when they eat meals, according to a survey on over 50,000 people. The research is being presented for the first time today at UEG Week Virtual 2021.[1]
Pain associated with eating appears to be most common in young people aged 18 to 28, with 15% affected, the research found.
Those who experienced frequent abdominal meal-related pain were also more likely to suffer from bloating, a swollen tummy, feeling too full after eating or feeling full up too quickly, constipation and diarrhoea. The same group also had more severe psychological distress and somatic symptoms (that were not gastrointestinal).
A total of 36% of the people with frequent meal-related pain reported suffered from anxiety compared with 25% in the occasional symptoms group and 18 % in those who never experienced meal-related pain. Those with frequent attacks also reported higher rates of depression (35%) compared to 24% in the occasional symptom group and 17% in the group that never had meal-related pain.
Based on the Rome Foundation Global Epidemiology study, the findings were a result of surveying 54,127 people across 26 countries online.
[...] Esther Colomier, study author and a joint PhD researcher at KU Leuven, Belgium, and the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, explained, “The take home message from this study is that people who experience meal-related abdominal pain more frequently experience other gastrointestinal symptoms and more regularly fulfil criteria for disorders of the gut brain interactions (DGBIs, formerly known as functional gut disorders), including common conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), bloating and abdominal distension.”
“They also have a higher burden of psychological and somatic symptoms, such as back pain or shortness of breath, which are associated with major distress and functioning problems. These symptoms cause distress and disruption in daily life”, she added.
Journal Reference:
Ami D. Sperber, Shrikant I. Bangdiwala, Douglas A. Drossman, et al. Worldwide Prevalence and Burden of Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders, Results of Rome Foundation Global Study - PubMed, Gastroenterology (DOI: 10.1053/j.gastro.2020.04.014)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 05, @05:50AM
This is God's way of telling you to eat less.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 05, @05:54AM
Everybody are different chemically. Everybody have a different bacterial composition in their stomach. Not all foods are suitable for everyone. Try to find out what your stomach reacts against and avoid that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 05, @06:04AM (2 children)
Another garbage post.
Stop posting boomer garbage posts. Even a political bullshit post is better than this garbage.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 05, @06:10AM
Really, anxiety disorders cause a tummy ache... Call your mommy
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 05, @06:19AM
What should we be asking our doctors about to solve this terrible condition? Is Soylent News now Old Peoples TV? Does this have something to do with the indigestion of actual submitters of real stories to SN, who have been driven away by political bias? Say it ain't so, Mighty Buzzard! Say it ain't so!