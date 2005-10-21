Stories
Android 12 Now Available from the Android Open-Source Project

posted by martyb on Tuesday October 05, @01:55PM
takyon writes:

Android 12 Now Available From The Android Open-Source Project

The Android 12 sources have been pushed out to AOSP in officially releasing this newest version of Android. Android 12 features a new user-interface with redesigned widgets and other graphical enhancements, more efficient system performance, more responsive notifications, faster machine learning performance, various privacy enhancements, AVIF image support, a variety of new developer APIs, and many other enhancements throughout the mobile stack.

Android Developers Blog and Ars Technica.

Also at Wccftech.

See also: Android 12 review: it's mostly about the looks

