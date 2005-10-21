from the google-sees-every-thing-YOU-look-for dept.
Government Secretly Orders Google To Identify Anyone Who Searched A Sexual Assault Victim's Name, Address And Telephone Number:
The U.S. government is secretly ordering Google to provide data on anyone typing in certain search terms, an accidentally unsealed court document shows. There are fears such "keyword warrants" threaten to implicate innocent Web users in serious crimes and are more common than previously thought.
While Google deals with thousands of such orders every year, the keyword warrant is one of the more contentious. In many cases, the government will already have a specific Google account that they want information on and have proof it's linked to a crime. But search term orders are effectively fishing expeditions, hoping to ensnare possible suspects whose identities the government does not know. It's not dissimilar to so-called geofence warrants, where investigators ask Google to provide information on anyone within the location of a crime scene at a given time.
[...] "Trawling through Google's search history database enables police to identify people merely based on what they might have been thinking about, for whatever reason, at some point in the past. This is a virtual dragnet through the public's interests, beliefs, opinions, values and friendships, akin to mind reading powered by the Google time machine," said Jennifer Granick, surveillance and cybersecurity counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). "This never-before-possible technique threatens First Amendment interests and will inevitably sweep up innocent people, especially if the keyword terms are not unique and the time frame not precise. To make matters worse, police are currently doing this in secret, which insulates the practice from public debate and regulation."
You can read the orders on Google here, here and here. The Microsoft and Yahoo orders can be found here and here.
Google's Methods for Spying on Employees Revealed in Report'
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 06, @04:00AM (1 child)
Yeah? And then what?
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Wednesday October 06, @04:56AM
You live in a (supposed) democracy. Write down your objection. Concisely, briefly, well written. Then send it to your elected officials.
I know that politicians are out of touch with reality, and many of them are corrupt. But they still have to collect those votes somehow. If enough people express enough dissatisfaction, they will pay attention.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 06, @04:03AM
Former members of the Stasi envy today's governments. All those thousands of pens and pencils worn out, keeping meticulous details on everyone would have been prevented with the databases available today. Tens of thousands of wasted hours, trying to correlate seemingly unconnected data, all done in seconds with today's computers.
alles in Ordnung