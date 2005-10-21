from the hot-potato dept.
A French teenager has been jailed after buying a PlayStation 4 for under £8 by weighing it as if the games console was a huge bag of fruit.
The 19-year-old man, named in the French media as Adel, picked the device off the shelf and took it to the fruit section and weighed it.
He then put a sticker with the heavily reduced price tag on the expensive console and went to the checkout.
Adel paid £7.86 (€9) for the 6lb bag of 'fruit' at a self-checkout at a supermarket in Montbeliard, eastern France, last September.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 06, @01:27PM (2 children)
Does anybody get lucky twice?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by jimtheowl on Wednesday October 06, @01:37PM
"Caught by police when he went back next day to same shop and tried it again"
So not if you are so intent on getting caught, but it is good he was.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday October 06, @02:09PM
Yes. Some people have been known to have actually been struck by lightning more than one time.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 06, @01:36PM (6 children)
I mean, this is basically a story of "person attempts theft by fraud, gets arrested."
There isn't much to see here, aside from the fraud, everything seems to have happened as it should have.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 06, @01:41PM
The news here is that a Muslim entered a French store and didn't kill anyone.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 06, @01:42PM (4 children)
I know, but what it really illustrates is how greedy these companies are. Pretty much everybody knows that the self-checkout lines are a major source of theft, even people that wouldn't normally steal will steal from the self-checkout machines. But, the machines allow the company to avoid having several checkers and make the customers do that work for them.
I definitely don't condone theft, but it says something pretty powerful about companies that are willing to tolerate the theft in order to avoid having to have enough workers to do the job.
(Score: 1) by rpnx on Wednesday October 06, @01:50PM (3 children)
Having less security doesn't make it not theft.
Not locking your doors doesn't give people a right to break into your house.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 06, @01:58PM (2 children)
If the door's not locked, they're not breaking in.
(Score: 1) by rpnx on Wednesday October 06, @01:59PM
Well, if they go in, take stuff, and leave, it's still theft even if the door wasn't locked.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 06, @02:25PM
Same thing if you leave your door unlocked and someone comes in without you allowing them to.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Opportunist on Wednesday October 06, @01:40PM (1 child)
Buy an iPhone and claim it's just an Apple. Nobody could claim it ain't.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday October 06, @01:55PM
At current literacy levels, you could make a case: "it's an apple, I put it in with the other apples and paid the posted price." With an accomplice, the accomplice could bring several display iPads or whatever into the produce section and leave them on the fruit table for the "dupe" to find.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 06, @01:44PM (1 child)
Monkey attempts to take shortcut.
Monkey goes to jail.
Sure that will make monkey a better monkey.
Is it not better to make it so monkey can not attempt such shortcuts or better yet, how about we make it so monkey does not VALUE garbage time wasting monkey toys?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by FatPhil on Wednesday October 06, @01:53PM
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday October 06, @02:07PM
Judge: Was the PlayStation made by Apple?
Prosecutor: No.
Judge: Verdict is Guilty.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 06, @02:28PM
Somehow my preferred trick for acquiring cheap ginger (sells for ~$45/kg here) by leaving it in the bottom of the trolley and 'forgetting' it's there won't work that well for a console...