Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

The Genetic Basis of Tail-Loss Evolution in Humans and Apes

posted by martyb on Wednesday October 06, @07:00PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

upstart writes:

The genetic basis of tail-loss evolution in humans and apes:

Why do all the other animals have tails, but not me? [...] The loss of tails has long been thought to have played a key role in bipedalism in humans.

This curiosity-based question was addressed by using bioinformatics tools to look at differences between the genomes of humans (and the other apes, which all lack tails) and monkeys (which all have tails, like most other mammals).

Bo Xia, a Ph.D. candidate studying this problem in the labs of Jef Boeke and Itai Yanai, looked at sequence alignments of all genes known to be involved in tail development and discovered a movable piece of DNA called a retrotransposon inserted in the TBXT gene, which is a developmental regulator crucial for tail development. The reason it had not been spotted before was due its placement in noncoding (intron) DNA, where most people would not look for mutations.

Having a tail would likely make it difficult to sit down. What practical applications would there be if we did have a tail?

Journal Reference:
Bo Xia, Weimin Zhang, Aleksandra Wudzinska, et al. The genetic basis of tail-loss evolution in humans and apes [$], bioRxiv (DOI: 10.1101/2021.09.14.460388)

Original Submission


«  COVID-19: Without Masks, Two Metres Distancing is Not Enough
The Genetic Basis of Tail-Loss Evolution in Humans and Apes | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 06, @07:08PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 06, @07:08PM (#1184839)
    My cats sit down just fine with tails. I would also like to be able to knock things off everything I walk past, while casually strutting.
(1)