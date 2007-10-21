from the wet-in-front,-beside-and-behind-the-ears dept.
Over two feet of rain fell in Italy in only half a day, something not seen in Europe before:
Extreme, climate-fueled rainfall broke records this week in a part of Italy known for its rain and an area in Oman not known for rain at all.
On Monday, a series of storms put on the parking brakes over northwestern Italy, unleashing rainfall rates never before seen in all of Europe after over 29 inches (742 mm) of rain fell in just 12 hours. In Oman, a rare tropical cyclone dumped years' worth of rainfall, bringing deadly floods to the desert landscape that rarely sees much rain in an entire year.
[...] For some context, 36 inches is roughly equivalent to the average rainfall one would expect in Seattle in a year. It would take London an average of 15 months to tally such rainfall. Dozens had to be rescued after reports of mudslides and flooding dotted the landscape, leading a bridge to collapse in the town of Quiliano, according to Milan news outlet Corriere della Sera.
[...] Less than 2 days earlier and a little over 3,000 miles to the southeast, Cyclone Shaheen made landfall in far northern Oman with winds just shy of a Category 1 hurricane.
The storm drenched the normally parched city of Al Khaburah with over 14 inches (300 mm) of rainfall in a matter of hours, according to The Times of Oman.
(Score: 2) by HammeredGlass on Thursday October 07, @05:16PM (3 children)
Mt. Vesuvius' eruption will be delayed another 100 years.
(Score: 2) by r1348 on Thursday October 07, @05:35PM (2 children)
Except Mt. Vesuvius is nowhere near northwestern Italy...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 07, @05:40PM
(Score: 2) by HammeredGlass on Thursday October 07, @05:54PM
Whatever. Italy is only the size of California. Close enough for Hephaestus' liking.
(Score: 2) by weilawei on Thursday October 07, @05:24PM (7 children)
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday October 07, @05:27PM (1 child)
Technically, unless you live in Oman or in Italy, you don't believe your eyes or your socks: you believe the media that report the story.
Also, statistically, a freak event in Oman and in Italy doesn't prove climate change. However, the repetition of such freak events around the world does.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 07, @05:36PM
Is there any serious reason for doubt in the veracity of the report? Lack of agreement between reports? Evidence of tampering?
Or is this just a solipsistic joyride of an argument? Technically correct, perhaps, but just as technically useless.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday October 07, @05:28PM (2 children)
Slashdolt Logic: "24 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 07, @05:40PM (1 child)
Mud huts for everyone but... how will we heat these huts in northern climates in the winter?
(Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday October 07, @05:47PM
Slashdolt Logic: "24 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 07, @05:42PM
Weilawei needs wellies [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by HammeredGlass on Thursday October 07, @06:02PM
It is real, there's just nothing we can do to stop it.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Thursday October 07, @05:51PM
That's a lot of rain!