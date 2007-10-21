Stories
Over Two Feet of Rain Fell in Italy in Only Half a Day, Something Not Seen in Europe Before

posted by mrpg on Thursday October 07, @05:12PM
upstart writes:

Over two feet of rain fell in Italy in only half a day, something not seen in Europe before:

Extreme, climate-fueled rainfall broke records this week in a part of Italy known for its rain and an area in Oman not known for rain at all.

On Monday, a series of storms put on the parking brakes over northwestern Italy, unleashing rainfall rates never before seen in all of Europe after over 29 inches (742 mm) of rain fell in just 12 hours. In Oman, a rare tropical cyclone dumped years' worth of rainfall, bringing deadly floods to the desert landscape that rarely sees much rain in an entire year.

[...] For some context, 36 inches is roughly equivalent to the average rainfall one would expect in Seattle in a year. It would take London an average of 15 months to tally such rainfall. Dozens had to be rescued after reports of mudslides and flooding dotted the landscape, leading a bridge to collapse in the town of Quiliano, according to Milan news outlet Corriere della Sera.

[...] Less than 2 days earlier and a little over 3,000 miles to the southeast, Cyclone Shaheen made landfall in far northern Oman with winds just shy of a Category 1 hurricane.

The storm drenched the normally parched city of Al Khaburah with over 14 inches (300 mm) of rainfall in a matter of hours, according to The Times of Oman.

  by HammeredGlass on Thursday October 07, @05:16PM

    by HammeredGlass (12241) on Thursday October 07, @05:16PM

    Mt. Vesuvius' eruption will be delayed another 100 years.

    by r1348 on Thursday October 07, @05:35PM

      by r1348 (5988) on Thursday October 07, @05:35PM

      Except Mt. Vesuvius is nowhere near northwestern Italy...

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 07, @05:40PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 07, @05:40PM (#1185234)
        Not until it blows up and sends parts of itself on a world tour, at least.

      by HammeredGlass on Thursday October 07, @05:54PM

        by HammeredGlass (12241) on Thursday October 07, @05:54PM

        Whatever. Italy is only the size of California. Close enough for Hephaestus' liking.

  by weilawei on Thursday October 07, @05:24PM

    by weilawei (109) on Thursday October 07, @05:24PM
    Explain to me how climate change is a lie and I shouldn't believe my eyes. Or wet socks.

    by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday October 07, @05:27PM

      by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Thursday October 07, @05:27PM

      Technically, unless you live in Oman or in Italy, you don't believe your eyes or your socks: you believe the media that report the story.

      Also, statistically, a freak event in Oman and in Italy doesn't prove climate change. However, the repetition of such freak events around the world does.

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 07, @05:36PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 07, @05:36PM (#1185230)

        Is there any serious reason for doubt in the veracity of the report? Lack of agreement between reports? Evidence of tampering?

        Or is this just a solipsistic joyride of an argument? Technically correct, perhaps, but just as technically useless.

    by Tork on Thursday October 07, @05:28PM

      by Tork (3914) on Thursday October 07, @05:28PM
      That's easy: Spend years avoiding making small changes to ease into settling things down then bitch about sticker-shock when the need to fix it becomes more urgent.
      --
      Slashdolt Logic: "24 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 07, @05:40PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 07, @05:40PM (#1185233)

        Mud huts for everyone but... how will we heat these huts in northern climates in the winter?

        by Tork on Thursday October 07, @05:47PM

          by Tork (3914) on Thursday October 07, @05:47PM
          Just wait till tomorrow when the climate improves!
          --
          Slashdolt Logic: "24 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 07, @05:42PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 07, @05:42PM (#1185235)

      Weilawei needs wellies [wikipedia.org]

    by HammeredGlass on Thursday October 07, @06:02PM

      by HammeredGlass (12241) on Thursday October 07, @06:02PM

      It is real, there's just nothing we can do to stop it.

  by hendrikboom on Thursday October 07, @05:51PM

    by hendrikboom (1125) on Thursday October 07, @05:51PM

    That's a lot of rain!

