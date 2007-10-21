from the they're-twitching-now dept.
Twitch source code, creator earnings exposed in 125GB leak:
Live video broadcasting service Twitch has been hit by a massive hack that exposed 125GB of the company's data. In a 4chan thread posted (and removed) Wednesday, an anonymous user posted a torrent file of the multi-gig data dump. The dump contains the company's source code and details of money earned by Twitch creators.
In a 4chan post seen by Ars today, an anonymous user claimed to leak 125GB of data lifted from 6,000 internal Twitch Git repositories. The forum poster mocked Amazon's acquisition of Twitch, writing, "Jeff Bezos paid $970 million for this, we're giving it away FOR FREE."
The hacker wrote that the purpose of the leak was to cause disruption and promote competition among video streaming platforms. The hacker further said that Twitch's "community is a disgusting, toxic cesspool."
Twitch appears to have been hacked, leaking source code for the company’s streaming service, an unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios, and details of creator payouts. An anonymous poster on the 4chan messaging board has released a 125GB torrent, which they claim includes the entirety of Twitch and its commit history.
The poster claims the leak is designed to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space.” The Verge is able to confirm that the leak is legitimate, and includes code that is as recent as this week. Video Games Chronicle first reported details on the leak earlier today.
Twitch has confirmed it has suffered a data breach, and the company says it’s “working with urgency to understand the extent of this.”
(Score: 2) by HammeredGlass on Thursday October 07, @08:22PM (1 child)
That's being generous. Not something channers are known for. The times are a changing.
(Score: 2) by Username on Thursday October 07, @08:38PM
I can picture the guy posting this thread in between tranny porn and lolicon threads on /b/
Yes, that disgusting twitch community.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 07, @08:25PM
It would be a grim day if we found out details of money earned by Anonymous Coward.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 07, @08:47PM (2 children)
How can stories about creator earnings leaks not include the actual leaked earnings? I want to see dollar values, not clickbait.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday October 07, @08:56PM
Lots of those lists have already been redacted and taken down already. One of few I could still easily find, it's just an image of a twit that showed the top earner/streamers or whatever they should be known us.
https://anh3k.net/twitch-has-a-serious-data-leak-that-exposes-the-earnings-of-major-streamers/ [anh3k.net]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 07, @08:57PM
From the green site, the alleged numbers
https://archive.is/uGFk5 [archive.is]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday October 07, @08:49PM (1 child)
Clearly we all chose the wrong careers compared to what some of these people make for in essence sitting at home playing videogames and being obnoxious. It's seriously hard to fathom how some of them could be worth the amount they appear to get paid. But them be the breaks I guess. I never really saw the appeal of watching other people play games and shout at people, as more then a joke. Guess I was wrong or in the minority if people are paying out these kind of sums.
That said I guess it's like any pro-event. A very very very select few make the big bucks and most of the wannabe streamers gets next to nothing or peanuts and have to keep their day jobs.
Interesting details would be how many times that 125GB file was shared. But it's out there forever now. Guess the Amazon/Twitch lawyers will be busy forever. Might be some semi-illegal streaming services popping up soon I guess. It might be hard to make it from illegal use to reputable streaming site later but it's not like it's unheard of. As I recall it say Spotify was basically made by the same guy that wrote uTorrent and most of the sounds streamed out at the start was mp3:s which was of dubious rights origins. The list can probably be filled with more examples.
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Thursday October 07, @09:09PM
I never saw myself watching either, but I was looking for gameplay for the original Titanfall and youtube videos sucked at the time for getting just raw gameplay and not edited highlights. So I went to Twitch. Found the large streamers annoying but I also found a few smaller streamers that were actually interesting to watch and I kind of got into it. Some of them I still watch, and a couple I consider friends now. One of them is much bigger now and making a damn good living as a professional streamer. But I also know a bunch more who have been streaming for years in some cases and just never broke out. There is a lot of luck and timing involved. Talent/personality as well. It is work though. Streaming suffers from the "rockstar curse": Everyone wants you to play the same game over and over day in and day out, and a lot of viewers will bail when you try something new.