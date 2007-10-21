from the enhance-your-calm dept.
Unruly passenger incidents rising again, FAA data shows:
FAA figures released Tuesday show more disruptions on commercial flights in the past week than any week in the past two and a half months.
The FAA says there were 128 new incidents reported by flight crews, bringing this year's total to 4,626 incidents. The new number is the highest weekly figure since the FAA started releasing weekly data on July 20.
About 72% of issues in the past week were over the federal transportation mask mandate, figures show.
[...] The agency has proposed more than $1 million in fines against unruly airline passengers this year.
One $45,000 fine announced in August was against a passenger accused of throwing his luggage at another passenger and, while lying on the aisle floor, "grabbing a flight attendant by the ankles and putting his head up her skirt."
Another passenger would not wear his face mask, the FAA, said, and "acted as though his hand was a gun and made a 'pew, pew' noise as if he was shooting a fellow passenger."
[...] Pekoske said 110 TSA officers have been assaulted this year.
Lots Of Talk About A Crackdown On America’s Air Rage Epidemic—But Not Enough Action:
Among the most egregious incidents: Last December, a Delta Air Lines passenger tried to open the cockpit door mid-flight and struck a flight attendant in the face before being restrained by crew members and a fellow passenger. On an Alaska Airlines flight in March, a Colorado man who refused to wear a face mask swatted at a flight attendant, then stood up and urinated in his seat area. In May, a Southwest Airlines passenger punched out a flight attendant’s teeth after being told to keep her seat belt fastened.
[...] The threat of four- and five-figure fines has not tamped down unruly behavior on planes. “Civil penalties alone are failing to deter criminal activity by airline passengers,” [...]
[...] The airline industry, meanwhile, says this is a job for the Department of Justice. “We believe that the United States Government is well equipped to prosecute unruly and disruptive onboard behavior,” [...]
What, if anything, should be done, or could improve the situation?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by ealbers on Thursday October 07, @11:01PM (1 child)
That will calm things down.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday October 07, @11:44PM
Add some air marshalls and decoys [soylentnews.org]? Or just some signs in the boarding areas saying there are air marshalls selected to appear on flights, and the airline will start referring these as criminal concerns.
(Score: 2) by weilawei on Thursday October 07, @11:07PM (2 children)
For starters, what's the historical data look like? Is this new? Have we always done this? Did we do this in the 70s? 80s? 90s? 00s? 10s?
I don't necessarily know (yet) if it's a situation that actually demands changing. What percentage of person-flights is 4626 per year? Is that a small or a large problem? I suspect it's rather smaller of a problem than the out-of-context number makes it out to be.
In short, in the words of the Cosmic AC, "THERE IS AS YET INSUFFICIENT DATA FOR A MEANINGFUL ANSWER."
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 07, @11:10PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 07, @11:17PM
The only reason this is an issue is because it is being tolerated. Unruly people need to be removed without any hesitancy, and put on a 6 month "No-Fly" list on first offence, after that, regular felony disruption of an airline, minimum, and three strikes you're out! Treading lightly sets a horrible example.