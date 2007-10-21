Netflix is to edit scenes of its hit series “Squid Game,” after large numbers of viewers began dialing a phone number that appears in the production — much to the despair of those on the other end of the line.

The dystopian series sees hundreds of people who are experiencing the misery of financial ruin, invited to an undisclosed location where they play childhood games in a bid to win a billion-dollar-prize. The rules are clear: if they lose, they die.

When protagonist Ki-hun flashes his games invitation card, an 8-digit number is seen. That number, however, just so happens to belong to a South Korean woman who says she has been bombarded with calls and messages from strangers ever since the show first premiered.

“I’ve been unceasingly getting calls and texts 24/7 to the point where my daily life has become difficult,” said Kim Gil-young, a dessert shop owner who has used the number for 10 years.

She explained that the flood of calls during the day and night was constantly depleting her cellphone battery.

[...] Netflix said on Wednesday: “Together with the production company, we are working to resolve this matter, including editing scenes with phone numbers where necessary.”

Others who share similar phone numbers have also been experiencing the same woes as the woman from Seongju County in South Korea’s North Gyeongsang Province.