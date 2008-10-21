Samsung Still on Track for 3nm Chip Production, but Mass Production Will Start in H1 2022:
A while back, Samsung announced that it would be mass producing 3GAE (3nm Gate-All-Around Early) and 3GAP (3nm Gate-All-Around Plus) nodes, resulting in incredible performance and power-efficiency gains. Unfortunately, not everything groundbreaking will have a positive start, and while the Korean giant aims to commence its mass production plans, those will happen in the first half of 2022.
[...] Instead of pushing forward just to get ahead or match TSMC’s progress, we believe that Samsung has made the right call in delaying its 3nm technology. This will allow the Korean manufacturer to establish a firm base, get over the experimental process earlier, and churn out a higher number of wafers at a faster pace to various clients. Though Samsung claims that its 3nm technology will offer a 35 percent performance jump and 50 percent power savings compared to its 7nm LPP nodes, it is not confirmed how it will fare against TSMC’s own 3nm offerings.
[...] However, Samsung continues to exude that ‘never give up’ attitude as we previously reported that the Korean giant is about to finalize its $17 billion chip plant in Texas. Perhaps that location might also serve various clientele for 3nm orders. It looks like we will find out next year.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 08, @10:07AM
Samsung Foundry’s New 17nm Node: 17LPV brings FinFET to 28nm [anandtech.com]
17LPV could be the good new cheap node.
Samsung Foundry: 2nm Silicon in 2025 [anandtech.com]
Samsung Foundry to Almost Double Output by 2026 [anandtech.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 08, @10:43AM (1 child)
Are they using engineering units or marketing units?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 08, @10:46AM
Always marketing units.
The significance of Samsung's "3nm" is that they are switching to gate-all-around transistors [wikipedia.org], while TSMC will stick with FinFETs for one more generation.
