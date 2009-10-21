[Ed note: In observance of the US federal holiday which is observed on Monday October 11, 2021, I am inviting the editorial staff to run stories on a weekend schedule tomorrow. Please join me in thanking them for all their hard work and for the sacrifice of their spare time and energy! --martyb.]
Biden becomes first president to issue proclamation marking Indigenous Peoples' Day:
President Joe Biden issued a proclamation commemorating Indigenous Peoples' Day on Friday, becoming the first US president to do so, the White House said.
"The contributions that Indigenous peoples have made throughout history — in public service, entrepreneurship, scholarship, the arts, and countless other fields — are integral to our Nation, our culture, and our society," Biden wrote in the proclamation Friday. "Today, we acknowledge the significant sacrifices made by Native peoples to this country — and recognize their many ongoing contributions to our Nation."
Biden also marked a change of course from previous administrations in his proclamation marking Columbus Day, which honors the explorer Christopher Columbus. In that proclamation, the President acknowledged the death and destruction wrought on native communities after Columbus journeyed to North America in the late 1500s, ushering in an age of European exploration of the Western Hemisphere.
"Today, we also acknowledge the painful history of wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities. It is a measure of our greatness as a Nation that we do not seek to bury these shameful episodes of our past — that we face them honestly, we bring them to the light, and we do all we can to address them," Biden wrote.
More than 100 cities -- including Seattle, Los Angeles, Denver, Phoenix, San Francisco -- and a number of states -- including Minnesota, Alaska, Vermont and Oregon -- have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day, choosing instead to recognize the native populations that were displaced and decimated after Columbus and other European explorers reached the continent. Berkeley, California, was the first city to adopt Indigenous Peoples' Day, in 1992.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @06:21PM (1 child)
How sweet, give them a holiday so we can treat them like shit the rest of the year...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @06:43PM
Yup. And everyone else just gets dumped in the ocean to drown, because there's really nowhere else for them to go. With rare exceptions, they don't belong in Mexico, Canada or other north american locations, and Europe sure as shit doesn't want them, so ...
Yay! It turns out that making an aquarium from fish soup is a lot harder than fish soup from an aquarium! Of course, that hasn't prevented all sorts of racially-based lunatics from demanding racial subdivision of the USA. After all, it just makes sense that BLM would demand the establishment of a new form of apartheid in the USA.
No, wait, that makes no sense at all unless you think that they're all ignorant, stupid and/or malicious.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 10, @07:43PM
For starters, they definitely improve the profitability of our whiskey manufacters.