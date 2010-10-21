from the fossils! dept.
Rover images confirm Jezero crater is an ancient Martian lake: The findings include signs of flash flooding that carried huge boulders downstream into the lakebed.:
The first scientific analysis of images taken by NASA's Perseverance rover has now confirmed that Mars' Jezero crater -- which today is a dry, wind-eroded depression -- was once a quiet lake, fed steadily by a small river some 3.7 billion years ago.
The images also reveal evidence that the crater endured flash floods. This flooding was energetic enough to sweep up large boulders from tens of miles upstream and deposit them into the lakebed, where the massive rocks lie today.
[...] "We now have the opportunity to look for fossils," says team member Tanja Bosak, associate professor of geobiology at MIT. "It will take some time to get to the rocks that we really hope to sample for signs of life. So, it's a marathon, with a lot of potential."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday October 11, @04:54AM
Need some big ice asteroids. Disrupt their orbits so that they fall into Mars' gravity well, and crash into the surface. And mirrors in orbit to focus a lot more sunlight on the surface. Maybe some smaller rock asteroids to add more mass to increase the gravity. Then start planting lichens and bacteria to produce oxygen. Might need to find some asteroids that have a lot of carbon in them, give them a long slow decaying orbit around Mars so they burn off a lot of carbon as they fall. Mmmmmm-mmmm - good primordial soup! Give it a few thousand years, and maybe man can survive without sixty tons of technology per person.
alles in Ordnung