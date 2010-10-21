Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

UK, Chips, and Meat

posted by mrpg on Monday October 11, @12:22PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the "chip"ed-beef dept.
News /dev/random

Intel Not Considering UK Chip Factory After Brexit

upstart writes:

Intel not considering UK chip factory after Brexit:

The boss of Intel says the US chipmaker is no longer considering building a factory in the UK because of Brexit.

Pat Gelsinger told the BBC that before the UK left the EU, the country "would have been a site that we would have considered".

[...] Intel wants to boost its output amid a global chip shortage that has hit the supply of cars and other goods.

[...] "I have no idea whether we would have had a superior site from the UK," he said. "But we now have about 70 proposals for sites across Europe from maybe 10 different countries.

UK Public Now Eating Significantly Less Meat

upstart writes:

UK public now eating significantly less meat:

[...] The new study, published in the journal the Lancet Planetary Health, revealed that while most people are eating less red and processed meat compared to a decade ago, they are eating more white meat.

High consumption of red and processed meat can increase the risk of health problems including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and even certain cancers.

Meat production also has a higher environmental impact - producing more planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions - than other types of agriculture and food production.

Journal Reverence:
Cristina Stewart, Carmen Piernas, Brian Cook, et al. Trends in UK meat consumption: analysis of data from years 1–11 (2008–09 to 2018–19) of the National Diet and Nutrition Survey rolling programme The Lancet Planet Health [Open] (DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/S2542-5196(21)00228-X)

Original Submission #1Original Submission #2


«  MEPs Support Curbing Police Use of Facial Recognition
UK, Chips, and Meat | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 11, @12:22PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 11, @12:22PM (#1186110)

    A strange connection between the two stories.

(1)