UK Proposes Law To Switch Off EV Home Chargers During Peak Hours:
The United Kingdom plans to pass legislation that will see EV home and workplace chargers being switched off at peak times to avoid blackouts.
Announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, the proposed law stipulates that electric car chargers installed at home or at the workplace may not function for up to nine hours a day to avoid overloading the national electricity grid.
As of May 30, 2022, new home and workplace chargers being installed must be "smart" chargers connected to the internet and able to employ pre-sets limiting their ability to function from 8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 10 pm. However, users of home chargers will be able to override the pre-sets should they need to, although it's not clear how often they will be able to do that.
[...] In addition to the nine hours a day of downtime, authorities will be able to impose a "randomized delay" of 30 minutes on individual chargers in certain areas to prevent grid spikes at other times.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 13, @02:50PM
Price peak time power high enough that smart people would self limit their charging times. Then you could reduce peak power usage for more than just car charging.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by looorg on Wednesday October 13, @02:54PM
So first they trick people into buying an electric car via various incentives and fuzzy feelgood thinking then they are now instituting random recharging? So you are never really sure that you can use the car when you actually need it or want to use it. Brilliant!
While the exact hour for what is considered to be "peak hours" might change a bit from place to place it's normally something around 07-08 in the morning to about 20-22 in the evening. So more or less EVERYTHING that isn't considered to be the night. So you may only charge your car during the night. Why not just say that? Non of that leaving the car to charge while you are at the office etc. So can an electric car/van/lorry last an entire day without charging if you use it as a company vehicle?
It's almost as if they don't actually want people to get electric cars. What other great plans do they have? The gas pumps will shut off at random intervals to? That is if they have any gas that is, after all this is Britain ...