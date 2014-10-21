China's lunar rock samples show lava flowed on the moon 2 billion years ago:
Lava oozed across the moon's surface just 2 billion years ago, bits of lunar rocks retrieved by China's Chang'e-5 mission reveal.
A chemical analysis of the volcanic rocks confirms that the moon remained volcanically active far longer that its size would suggest possible, researchers report online October 7 in Science.
Chang'e-5 is the first mission to retrieve lunar rocks and return them to Earth in over 40 years (SN: 12/1/20). An international group of researchers found that the rocks formed 2 billion years ago, around when multicellular life first evolved on Earth. That makes them the youngest moon rocks ever collected, says study coauthor Carolyn Crow, a planetary scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder.
The moon formed roughly 4.5 billion years ago. Lunar rocks from the Apollo and Soviet missions of the late 1960s and 70s revealed that volcanism on the moon was commonplace for the first billion or so years of its existence, with flows lasting for millions, if not hundreds of millions, of years.
Given its size, scientist thought that the moon started cooling off around 3 billion years ago, eventually becoming the quiet, inactive neighbor it is today. Yet a dearth of craters in some regions left scientists scratching their heads. Parts of celestial bodies devoid of volcanism accumulate more and more craters over time, in part because there aren't lava flows depositing new material that hardens into smooth stretches. The moon's smoother spots seemed to suggest that volcanism had persisted past the moon's early history.
"Young volcanism on a small body like the moon is challenging to explain, because usually small bodies cool fast," says Juliane Gross, a planetary scientist at Rutgers University in Piscataway, N.J., not involved in the study.
Scientist had suggested that radioactive elements might offer an explanation for later volcanism. Radioactive decay generates a lot of heat, which is why nuclear reactors are kept in water. Enough radioactive materials in the moon's mantle, the layer just below the visible crust, would have provided a heat source that could explain younger lava flows.
Journal Reference:
Age and composition of young basalts on the Moon, measured from samples returned by Chang'e-5, Science (DOI: http://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abl7957)
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday October 14, @01:17PM
I know the science is great, and I know it's quite a technical feat. But sadly anything the Chinese do on the moon all feels a bit me-too. Such debauchery of technical means to find out lava flowed on the moon 2 BILLION years ago - and scientists going all uuh-aah over "young" volcanism. I mean gee, say what you will, it's boring as shit. I know I should, but I'm really struggling to care.
On the bright side, I believe those me-too baby steps with boring science thrown in are all in preparation for new and genuinely exciting manned lunar missions.