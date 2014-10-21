from the you-reap-what-you-sow? dept.
Facebook’s latest effort to curtail leaks immediately leaked:
Facebook is ramping up its fight against leakers following the disclosures of whistleblower Frances Haugen. According to The New York Times, Facebook is limiting access to some internal groups that deal with “sensitive” issues like safety and elections. That the change, which was made to prevent further leaks, immediately leaked is both highly amusing and emblematic of some of the bigger issues the company is currently facing.
Ever since Haugen revealed herself as the whistleblower, one of the more noteworthy aspects of her story is that the documents she provided to Congress and the Securities and Exchange Commission were widely accessible to employees. The documents included slides detailing the company’s research into teen mental health, as well as numerous memos about how the company has handled rules for VIPs, misinformation and other thorny issues.
[...] But now the social network is moving away from that openness. The company is making some internal groups private, and will remove employees “whose work isn’t related to safety and security,” according to the report. “Sensitive Integrity discussions will happen in closed, curated forums in the future,” the company told employees in a memo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 14, @04:02PM
Not much else to say.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday October 14, @04:04PM (1 child)
Moving away from openness ... Did they ever have that? Unless they are referring to that all their data on their sucker/customers was totally open to the advertisers that paid for said access. So I guess we'll see some kind of Facebook Secret Police that will snoop and track down the leakers. After all you can't claim any kind of snitching protection internally.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 14, @04:14PM
Yes, they did! And they do!
Facebook is completely and totally open -- with YOUR personal information.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 14, @04:13PM (1 child)
Facebook seriously needs to learn from Apple how to prevent leaks.
The designers of the Titanic could also be hired as paid insultants.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 14, @04:32PM
The only way to stop the leaks is to stop the water.
This lesson learned as a little kid playing in our ~3 m square sandbox. A favorite activity was to build a series of little lakes, canals, and dykes/dams to control the flow of water...and then run the garden hose as the input to the system. It's a wonder that I didn't grow up to be a civil engineer...but that's another story. Anyway, as various dykes and other "flood control" measures were washed away we would frantically patch the leaks with sand, but all to no avail. The only way to stop the water (and some of the sand too) from running down the bank next to the sand box was to turn off the water.