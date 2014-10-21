Charter Spectrum Threatens To Ruin Potential Customers Over Debt They Don't Owe:
There's a reason U.S. cable and broadband companies have some of the worst customer satisfaction ratings of any companies, in any industry in America. The one/two punch of lagging broadband competition and captured regulators generally mean there's little to no meaningful penalty for overcharging users, providing lackluster services and support, and generally just being an obnoxious ass.
Case in point: a new Charter (which operates under the Spectrum brand) marketing effort apparently involves threatening to ruin the credit scores of ex-customers unless they re-subscribe to the company's services. It basically begins with a letter that threatens ex-users that they'll be reported to debt collectors unless they sign up for service. It proceeds to inform them the letter is a "one-time courtesy" allowing them to sign up for cable or broadband service before the debt collector comes calling:
"A well-established credit history will more likely allow you to qualify for lower mortgage rates, better chances for obtaining credit cards and approvals for home rentals,” the letter says, suggesting that Schklair’s finances could be in serious trouble unless he returns to the Spectrum fold. "You have worked hard to build a great future for yourself and your family,” it says. “We look forward to welcoming you back.”
Maybe it’s just me, but that has a Sopranos-like ring of “You’ve made a nice life for yourself. Be a shame if something happened to it.”
"A Spectrum spokesperson confirmed the letter’s authenticity and called it “an opportunity to reconnect” with the cable company."
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 14, @06:35PM (4 children)
I wonder if State Attorneys General might be interested in this?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 14, @06:59PM (1 child)
This could be an opportunity for them to reconnect with the cable company.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DannyB on Thursday October 14, @07:14PM
Since people went to some effort to "cut the cord" why would they now want to reconnect with the cable company?
* hidden fees
* substandard service
* unwanted forced bundled channels
* ridged program schedule
* charging you for every television set connected to cable, even if you got your own splitter and hooked up another TV yourself
* charging you for every computer connected to broadband (in the early days, before home routers were popular and they threw in the towel and accepted reality)
* making it difficult to impossible to disconnect and discontinue service (in some cases until state attorneys general got involved)
* other various abusive behaviors.
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Thursday October 14, @07:02PM (1 child)
You mean like, how good it would look on their credit reports once they return to the Spectrum fold?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 14, @07:09PM
I mean like to have multiple states prosecuting Charter Spectrum.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 14, @07:17PM
I can't imagine this not being a ... parody. This can't be real.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Thursday October 14, @07:21PM (2 children)
Could someone please explain to me how this isn't just flat out criminal extortion and/or blackmail?
Whats next? cable companies threatening to put a hit out on you if you don't sign up again?
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Thursday October 14, @07:38PM
Welcome to Corporativism. This will become a norm in any service industry.
For a corporation, it is more economical to kill a finally lost customer because otherwise he may even start paying to competitive rival corporations, a double loss.
A serfdom redefined as lifetime customry.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 14, @07:39PM
I can't get to the LA Times article, but my reading of the letter snippet is that they are suggesting that your credit can improve if you sign up with them (presumably from some scheme of paying your bill on time, like those "credit repair" companies), not that they're threatening their credit.
What am I missing here? This looks like the opposite of the click-baity headlines.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Thursday October 14, @07:23PM
They extort you and send you evidence in writing? IANAL. How much can you get from suing over that, because it seems like a slam dunk?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday October 14, @07:54PM
I hope the credit ratings of Charter Spectrum themselves will be adjusted accordingly. It certainly doesn't make them appear trustworthy.
