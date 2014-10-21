from the but-I'm-still-on-2.0 dept.
https://www.devuan.org/os/announce/chimaera-release-announce-2021-10-14
Dear Friends and Software Freedom Lovers,
Devuan Developers are pleased to announce the release of Devuan Chimaera
4.0 as the project's newest stable release. This is the result of lots of
painstaking work by the team and extensive testing by the wider Devuan
community.
What's new in Chimaera 4.0?
* Based on Debian Bullseye (11.1) with Linux kernel 5.10.
* Your choice of init: sysvinit, runit, and OpenRC.
* Improved desktop support - virtually all desktop environments available
in Debian are now part of Devuan, systemd-free.
* New boot, display manager and desktop theming.
* Enhanced accessibility: installation via GUI or console can now be
accomplished via software or hardware speech synthesis, or using a
refreshable braille display, and Devuan Chimaera has the ability to
install desktop environments without PulseAudio, allowing speech
synthesis in both console and GUI sessions at the same time.
"without PulseAudio", eh? Speculations on the reason for that are welcome, he asked them knowingly... -- Ed.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 15, @05:51AM
Pulseaudio introduces distortion in both recording and playback. This makes any system with it installed unusable for professional grade audio work.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 15, @05:53AM
I really like Devuan and put it on my systems at home and work. It is like the Debian I used to love.
On my work systems I stay on stable, so this year I have been transitioning to Beowulf; I have some systems still on ASCII. My personal systems will probably go to Chimera soon.