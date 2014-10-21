Dear Friends and Software Freedom Lovers,

Devuan Developers are pleased to announce the release of Devuan Chimaera

4.0 as the project's newest stable release. This is the result of lots of

painstaking work by the team and extensive testing by the wider Devuan

community.

What's new in Chimaera 4.0?

* Based on Debian Bullseye (11.1) with Linux kernel 5.10.

* Your choice of init: sysvinit, runit, and OpenRC.

* Improved desktop support - virtually all desktop environments available

in Debian are now part of Devuan, systemd-free.

* New boot, display manager and desktop theming.

* Enhanced accessibility: installation via GUI or console can now be

accomplished via software or hardware speech synthesis, or using a

refreshable braille display, and Devuan Chimaera has the ability to

install desktop environments without PulseAudio, allowing speech

synthesis in both console and GUI sessions at the same time.