Microsoft Will Shut Down LinkedIn in China

posted by martyb on Friday October 15, @07:17PM
from the un-linked dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Microsoft shutting down LinkedIn in China:

Microsoft is shutting down its social network, LinkedIn, in China, saying having to comply with the Chinese state has become increasingly challenging.

It comes after the career-networking site faced questions for blocking the profiles of some journalists.

LinkedIn will launch a jobs-only version of the site, called InJobs, later this year.

But this will not include a social feed or the ability to share or post articles.

LinkedIn senior vice-president Mohak Shroff blogged: "We're facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China."

And the firm said in a statement: "While we are going to sunset the localised version of LinkedIn in China later this year, we will continue to have a strong presence in China to drive our new strategy and are excited to launch the new InJobs app later this year."

Also at CNBC:

LinkedIn was the last major U.S. social network still operating in China.

See also: Here's the Biggest Loser From LinkedIn's China Departure

  • (Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 15, @07:37PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 15, @07:37PM (#1187361)

    Microsoft is shutting down its social network, LinkedIn, in China
    [...]
    LinkedIn will launch a jobs-only version of the site, called InJobs, later this year.

    How about a version for Uyghur slave labor called "ChainedUp"?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 15, @07:53PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 15, @07:53PM (#1187366)

      "Great camp, wonderfully effective masters; would get whipped here again!"
      Oh wait, that's Yelp! (which is apt as well since that's what they do every time they get whipped)

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 15, @08:09PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 15, @08:09PM (#1187369)

      Oh no... Retaining "LinkedIn" for that purpose would be a much better name-choice.

