from the un-linked dept.
Microsoft shutting down LinkedIn in China:
Microsoft is shutting down its social network, LinkedIn, in China, saying having to comply with the Chinese state has become increasingly challenging.
It comes after the career-networking site faced questions for blocking the profiles of some journalists.
LinkedIn will launch a jobs-only version of the site, called InJobs, later this year.
But this will not include a social feed or the ability to share or post articles.
LinkedIn senior vice-president Mohak Shroff blogged: "We're facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China."
And the firm said in a statement: "While we are going to sunset the localised version of LinkedIn in China later this year, we will continue to have a strong presence in China to drive our new strategy and are excited to launch the new InJobs app later this year."
Also at CNBC:
LinkedIn was the last major U.S. social network still operating in China.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 15, @07:37PM (2 children)
How about a version for Uyghur slave labor called "ChainedUp"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 15, @07:53PM
"Great camp, wonderfully effective masters; would get whipped here again!"
Oh wait, that's Yelp! (which is apt as well since that's what they do every time they get whipped)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 15, @08:09PM
Oh no... Retaining "LinkedIn" for that purpose would be a much better name-choice.