Dead-End SF Street Plagued With Confused Waymo Cars Trying To Turn Around 'Every 5 Minutes':
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A normally quiet neighborhood in San Francisco is buzzing about a sudden explosion of traffic. Neighbors say their Richmond District dead-end street has suddenly become crowded with Waymo vehicles.
[...] They come all day, right to the end of 15th Avenue, where there’s nothing else to do but make some kind of multi-point turn and head out the way they came in. Not long after that car is gone, there will be another, which will make the same turn and leave, before another car shows up and does the exact same thing. And while there are some pauses, it never really stops.
“There are some days where it can be up to 50,” [resident Jennifer] King says of the Waymo count. “It’s literally every five minutes. And we’re all working from home, so this is what we hear.”
At several points this Tuesday, they showed up on top of each other. The cars, packed with technology, stop in a queue as if they are completely baffled by the dead end. While some neighbors say it is becoming a bit of a nuisance, everyone finds it a little bizarre.
[...] In an emailed statement, a Waymo spokesperson said, “We continually adjust to dynamic San Francisco road rules. In this case, cars traveling North of California on 15th Ave have to take a u-turn due to the presence of Slow Streets signage on Lake. So, the Waymo Driver was obeying the same road rules that any car is required to follow.”
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday October 15, @04:29PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 15, @04:44PM (1 child)
If it's a bug in a program, normally the users are irritated by it (sitting at a desk, etc).
A bug in self-driving code is a _lot_ more public.
> "...So, the Waymo Driver was obeying the same road rules that any car is required to follow.”
I don't believe this alibi for a second, the residents haven't noted a big increase in other traffic, just Waymo. And where is the vaunted "intelligence" which is supposed to propagate between all the self-driving cars, so the mistake is only made once (by the first car that finds the problem)?
How long before one of those neighbors snaps and does something more drastic than going public with their annoyance?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday October 15, @05:00PM
Well, in principle it could indeed be the case that the local authorities created a situation where formally the only legal way is doing this, but humans are intelligent enough to recognize that this would be a dumb thing to do and ignore the rule in this case.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Friday October 15, @04:44PM (1 child)
To err is human. To really fuck up -and still get praised by idiots- takes an IA.
Waymno's statement does not say why they are going there in the first place. I'm assuming they are looking for some humans to kill.
These things are essentially trains on an invisible track. When they decide that track runs through your house, you are screwed.
Welcome to the future. Today it is just hundreds of cars making a u-turn. Next time it will be thousands off of a cliff. And consumertards will still love it.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday October 15, @04:49PM
Edit: AI, not IA. (Umm, I had it mistype that or AIs would automatically flag me as hostile toward them. Yea. :P )
(Score: 4, Funny) by looorg on Friday October 15, @04:46PM (1 child)
If this happens this often there is clearly some kind of map/grid issue with the system thinking this is a great shortcut somehow (low traffic and everything) if the road just continued and didn't stop in a dead end. Either the system doesn't plot the entire route to begin with or far enough ahead or something and they end up in this dead-end over and over again only to have to u-turn out of it. They could just blacklist this little dead-end street from their maps and be done with it. Someone clearly fucked up with the mapping of the streets otherwise they wouldn't ever turn in there.
... or the people that live there should just dig a gigantic hole and watch all the Waymo cars fall into their trap MAD MAX style.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 15, @04:58PM
> dig a gigantic hole
Sounds like a heffalump trap to me! (Pooh fell in his own hole.)
Better to put a traffic saw horse in front of these AI cars...and another one behind it. That should trap it and cause Waymo to wake up.
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Friday October 15, @05:01PM
Not only Waymo, I had that happen on Google Maps. Near where my daughter lives there is a non-existent street, which Maps always tells me to take! I suppose on some urban planning map the street exists but in reality it was never built.
(My daughter lives on another city, so I´m not really familiar with the area and use Maps to get around.)