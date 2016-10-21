from the iodine? dept.
Sweeping FDA guidance would drastically cut salt in American foods:
The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent.
The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain restaurant meals to processed food on grocery store shelves and even baby food.
"What we'd like to see is the food industry gradually lower the sodium content" in the most common foods, Dr. Janet Woodcock, the acting FDA commissioner, told NBC News.
The goal, Woodcock said, is to slash rates of heart disease, the country's No. 1 killer. Reducing sodium in the diet ultimately "would have a major impact on hypertension, heart disease and stroke," she said.
Current dietary guidelines recommend that adults consume no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day. That equates to about one teaspoon of table salt.
But the average person in the U.S. consumes about 3,400 mg of sodium a day,according to the FDA. The majority of that comes from processed foods, not table salt.
"We recognize that cutting down on sodium in your diet is hard to do on your own, because about 70 percent of the sodium we eat comes from processed, packaged and prepared foods," Susan Mayne, director of the FDA's Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition said on a media call Wednesday.
The new recommendations aim to cut the average salt intake by 12 percent, down to 3,000 mg a day, Woodcock said. That is the equivalent of consuming 60 fewer teaspoons of salt a year.
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Saturday October 16, @05:53PM (2 children)
Taking away freedoms from businesses/ corporations is just plain wrong.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 16, @06:00PM
https://cei.org/blog/time-to-shake-up-salt-only-approach-to-hypertension/ [cei.org]
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Saturday October 16, @07:15PM
Please, think before posting. Someone other than the producer should check that whatever they are selling is not dangerous or downright poisonous and that someone should be the government.
The FDA [wikipedia.org] exists to protect the people (yes, we the people) from unscrupulous manufacturers that would not think twice to sell you poison and call it good for you.
Businesses and corporations should NOT be free to sell shit just because it is profitable.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday October 16, @06:03PM
Hmm, which industry has more clout with the FDA? Certainly not the salt mines
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 16, @06:14PM
Why does everything need to have added sugar these days. Added sugar is horrible for you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 16, @06:18PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goitre [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 16, @06:43PM
Is there far too much salt in processed and restaurant food? Yes. Is the salt the biggest issue that makes processed and restaurant food unhealthy? Not by a long shot.
If the FDA actually cared about the health of Americans they'd regulate added sugars. But oh no, we can't do that, because added sugars are almost always HFCS, and regulating HFCS would affect the corn industry. Gotta keep the
blood money bribescampaign contributions from terroristsindustry experts flowing in to the anti-American traitorselected officials who run the country.
Also, we can't actually admit that the whole "eat fat = get fat" stupidity that started a number of decades ago was a load of horse shit put forward by a bunch of quacks. That's why there's so much added salt and sugar in everything. Fat = flavor. Remove the fat and you remove the flavor, making the food unpalatable. Salt and sugar are used to "fix" the flavorless "food." Ever notice that obesity wasn't the huge issue it is now before the "fat free" nonsense started?
So be prepared to see added sugar content go up as more sugar is used to compensate for the lack of salt. The next several years will be fun to watch as lowering salt intake will appear to actually raise the rates of heart disease and other obesity-related illnesses. Because, again, we can't ever look at sugar as being a problem...
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday October 16, @07:16PM
Is that why all the industry hate? This is truly propaganda. Regulation of salt always does more harm than good [wikipedia.org], which is usually the real intent, especially in light of the really harmful things in our diets that get a pass for strictly financial reasons.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM