UN Declares Access to a Clean Environment a Human Right

posted by martyb on Saturday October 16, @10:21PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
upstart writes:

UN declares access to a clean environment a human right:

GENEVA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday recognised access to a clean and healthy environment as a fundamental right, formally adding its weight to the global fight against climate change and its devastating consequences.

The vote passed with overwhelming support, despite criticism in the lead-up from some countries, notably the United States and Britain. read more

The resolution, first discussed in the 1990s, is not legally binding but has the potential to shape global standards. Lawyers involved in climate litigation say it could help them build arguments in cases involving the environment and human rights.

"This has life-changing potential in a world where the global environmental crisis causes more than nine million premature deaths every year," said David Boyd, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights and the environment, who called the decision a "historic breakthrough".

The text, proposed by Costa Rica, the Maldives, Morocco, Slovenia and Switzerland, was passed with 43 votes in favour and 4 abstentions from Russia, India, China and Japan, prompting a rare burst of applause in the Geneva forum.

[...] Critics had raised various objections, saying the Council was not the appropriate forum and citing legal concerns.

Environmental defenders had said Britain's earlier critical stance was undermining its pledges ahead of the global climate conference it is hosting in Glasgow next month.

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 16, @10:27PM (5 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 16, @10:27PM (#1187583)

    Saw the headline, and read on expecting to see that the US was the lone non-signatory or in a tiny minority surrounded by its bitches. Wasn't and, at the time was, disappointed.

    Britain and the United States are among a few countries withholding support for a proposal brought at the United Nations that would recognise [sic] access to a safe and healthy environment as a human right...

    • (Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Saturday October 16, @11:01PM (4 children)

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Saturday October 16, @11:01PM (#1187594) Journal
      Sorry, the US is on the right side here. Once again, the UN has fabricated another positive right which will be ignored by most of the signatories. What happens when these rights are in utter conflict with each other? Who gets to decide how much clean environment you warrant?

      Better to just say no to this garbage. In a democracy, we already have the tools to improve the environment. And in the US, they've been used for half a century (more like 150 years for conservation). So not only is it there no such right, there's no need to create such a right.

      • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday October 16, @11:15PM (1 child)

        by fustakrakich (6150) on Saturday October 16, @11:15PM (#1187599) Journal

        So you don't mind if my dog pees on your petunias?

        • (Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday October 16, @11:35PM

          by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Saturday October 16, @11:35PM (#1187606) Journal

          So you don't mind if my dog pees on your petunias?

          The UN is the perfect tool for keeping your dog off my petunia rights.

      • (Score: 2) by corey on Saturday October 16, @11:30PM (1 child)

        by corey (2202) on Saturday October 16, @11:30PM (#1187605)

        Meh, yes you’re not really that objectively wrong but doesn’t mean you shouldn’t support it. It’s a decent initiative with human needs at its core. That’s why all the other countries supported it. At least in the US most people have access to clean air and water (most anyway), but there are other countries whose people don’t.

        • (Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday October 16, @11:47PM

          by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Saturday October 16, @11:47PM (#1187609) Journal

          but doesn’t mean you shouldn’t support it.

          It writes checks that society can't cash. For example, there's no way that eight billion people can have zero environmental impact. So there's a baked in conflict between the right to a clean environment and the right to life/existence or whatever the UN calls it these days.

          In contrast, regular developed world society has come up with a reasonable compromise between the two without requiring any sort of right to either.

          And of course, the UN will come up with more rights that society is supposed to create and enforce without the economic power to support those rights.

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday October 16, @10:42PM

    by Gaaark (41) on Saturday October 16, @10:42PM (#1187586) Journal

    Let the lawsuits begin.

    Yeahhhhhhhhhh......

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 16, @10:48PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 16, @10:48PM (#1187589)

    END OF LINE

    • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 16, @11:16PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 16, @11:16PM (#1187600)

      Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.

      Right to security (safety) trumps your right to privacy. Get surveilled.

  • (Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 16, @10:53PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 16, @10:53PM (#1187592)

    Oh, a Generic Politics post, with no technical aspects, on a Technology blog...

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 16, @11:23PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 16, @11:23PM (#1187603)

      Eh, the people S/N is made of.
      Are you sure, dough, you know the difference between a blog and forum?

