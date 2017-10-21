US task force proposes adults 60 and older should not start daily aspirin to prevent heart disease or stroke

On Tuesday, the task force posted a draft statement recommending that adults ages 40 to 59 who are at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease -- but do not have a history of the disease -- decide with their clinician whether to start taking aspirin, based on their individual circumstances.

This is the first time the task force has recommended that adults in their 40s talk to their doctors about whether to take aspirin for heart health.

[...] The draft also says that adults 60 and older should not start taking aspirin to prevent heart disease and stroke because new evidence shows that potential harms cancel out the benefits, according to the task force.

"The latest evidence is clear: starting a daily aspirin regimen in people who are 60 or older to prevent a first heart attack or stroke is not recommended," Task Force member Dr. Chien-Wen Tseng said in a statement. "However, this Task Force recommendation is not for people already taking aspirin for a previous heart attack or stroke; they should continue to do so unless told otherwise by their clinician."