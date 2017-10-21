Treasury defends IRS plan to track most bank accounts:
The Treasury is defending its proposal to track banking information for nearly all Americans, after pushback from the finance industry and Congressional Republicans made the proposal a subject of heated debate in Congress.
A senior Treasury official told CBS News that tracking a small amount of information for nearly every bank account in the U.S. would help the IRS spot high-income people who are skipping out on taxes. Tracking the information would also provide additional verification that low-income workers are meeting their obligations.
The Treasury's proposal has been criticized for a cutoff that appears exceedingly low — just $600 in a bank account, or a single $600 purchase, would be enough to trigger disclosure of that account's existence, according to an initial plan released in May. It now seems likely that number will rise to $10,000. But the financial industry claims that small business owners and independent contractors would be caught in a "dragnet" of surveillance — rather than the wealthy.
"While the stated goal of this vast data collection is to uncover tax dodging by the wealthy, this proposal is not remotely targeted to that purpose or that population," the American Bankers Association and a coalition of business groups wrote last month.
However, according to a senior Treasury official, the reason for setting the cutoff at such a low amount is not to trap low-income earners but rather to block wealthy people from sidestepping scrutiny. That's because a high threshold for disclosure — say, $100,000 — could easily be avoided if wealthy people simply moved money between several smaller bank accounts. After all, it's not uncommon for one person to have multiple bank accounts.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday October 18, @11:59AM
Oh yeah, fintech is SO concerned about protecting the small guy. I'm so glad they have my interests at heart!
Come on... Both fintech and the government explicitly want to keep us peons under surveillance and leave the wealthy in peace. You know how I know that? The wealthy is the crowd that runs fintech and the government. Why on Earth would they support the populace and shoot themselves in the foot?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snotnose on Monday October 18, @12:01PM
Fuck that.
Why can't I age like a fine wine, instead of last week's milk?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 18, @12:20PM (1 child)
to fuck over the small guys.
Just curious, what is the carbon footprint of the data collection and processing of this information?
Cause you know, data centers run on Unicorn farts right?
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday October 18, @12:26PM
It's very well known that tax evasion is the mostly the doing of the lower and upper middle class. It's because of them that the rich are taxed so much. It's high time someone cracked down on them.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Spamalope on Monday October 18, @12:24PM
My social circles are roughly evenly mixed for politics.
Prior to the Loretta Lynch IRS scandal coming to light, the right leaning ones that made political donations were nearly all audited. They're the only people I've ever known who were.
That was done based on the campaigns having to report donors for certain types of donations.
I for one am shocked, shocked that this same organization would want detailed info allowing for behavior and political activism tracking beyond current 'admitted' measures. For the right - gun grabbers sure would like to have ammunition purchases tracked to have info on legal but not tracked firearms; for the left, lets get those family planning expenses tracked and logged, right?!? What could go wrong?
(Score: 2) by NateMich on Monday October 18, @12:30PM
There is simply no defense for this. It's an obvious attempt to track everyone's finances.
I'm absolutely certain that the fourth amendment was written specifically to prevent this kind of thing. And yet, here we are.