from the scalpers-incorporated dept.
Best Buy’s new $200/yr membership locks PS5, hot holiday items behind sign-up"
If you're still searching for a PS5 and are a Best Buy customer, your ship may have just come in—that is, if you're willing to spend an extra $200 a year for access.
That's because the big-box electronics retailer is locking stock of in-demand holiday items like Sony's console behind membership of its new Totaltech program. The expensive customer service package was recently rolled out nationwide.
The $200 annual service—which has benefits like round-the-clock tech support, up to two years of protection on Best Buy purchases (including AppleCare+ insurance, which can cost $200 on its own), and member discounted prices—is throwing in exclusive access to "the season's hardest-to-find products" as a bonus perk for the holidays, the company said in a statement. The Best Buy retail site had the $500 disc drive model PS5s available for Totaltech members to buy Monday morning, with the consoles gated behind an "exclusive access event" paywall. Instead of selling out instantly, its stock lasted between 90 minutes and two hours—a relatively glacial sales pace compared to the insane demand for the hardware that consumers have faced since it hit stores last November.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday October 18, @02:28PM (1 child)
I was chasing some electronic device around the internet. Best Buy had the best price, so I went to their site. They desperately wanted to know my location, but I told the browser to block the request. Found the item, and scrolled all over the page looking for "shipping". Oh - they don't want to ship. Oh well, I guess it's Amazon or Ebay then. The very last alternative would be WalMart - yeah, WalMart has the item, and they're happy to ship it to me. But, Sam Walton had ugly kids and uglier grandkids. I'd rather give my money to Ol Roy, but that dog ain't around anymore.
Let's go Brandon!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 18, @03:30PM
WalMart has gone full-Amazon with their online stuff and brought in all sorts of third party sellers, so if you ever do order from there, just like with Amazon, caveat emptor.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 18, @02:31PM (1 child)
Sometimes it's nice to be reminded how other stratum of society shop.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday October 18, @02:52PM
This "membership" is ridiculous, abusive, and insane. Consumertards will absolutely LOVE it.
Sometimes I wish I were evil too. I could make a lot of fucking money.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday October 18, @02:53PM (2 children)
Wow! First Costco (bulk goods), then Winn Dixie (grocery store), now Best Buy! The list of stores I will never shop in again due to their membership pricing policies grows and grows.
To be fair, Winn Dixie will "give you" the membership price if you walk in and just ask the cashier to 'use their card' which alleviates the biggest insults of $2 items priced at $5 "on sale buy one get one free, with member card only" - but it still leaves you paying $2.50 for something that should be $2 because you are not accruing the 5% store credit rewards on the card.
Costco membership used to be "worth it" at a nominal $20 annual membership price, if you shopped there at least 3 or 4 times a year. We'd go monthly, but then that tapered down to 4 or 5 times a year and the annual membership spiraled upward. I let them get away with "auto renewing" my membership at checkout exactly once - and decided that it really wasn't worth the extra travel distance to shop there anymore after that year.
Best Buy: a store that's already behind the internet 8 ball and unable to sink it, asking $200 up front for the "privilege" of buying some things that might be hard to get on the internet from them? Wow. I mean, I already ditched the PS upgrade cycle after 3 - there are plenty of ways to waste time, and Playstation is far from the most enjoyable available to me, but... intentionally shrinking your customer base like that? Those March 18, 2022 Puts are looking like a bargain: https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/bby/option-chain [nasdaq.com]
John Galt is a selfish crybaby [huffpost.com].
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday October 18, @03:05PM (1 child)
Don't forget amazon, which also pushes their "premium" hard. Works out at a similar price.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday October 18, @03:25PM
I haven't seen Amazon prime affect the price of anything I care about... Yet.
John Galt is a selfish crybaby [huffpost.com].
(Score: 2) by EEMac on Monday October 18, @03:16PM (1 child)
They do this because a certain chunk of society will pay for it. Of course most Soylent readers won't do it. But how much money were they getting from us anyway?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday October 18, @03:31PM
Gotta figure it is priced to maximize total profits, product of #of subscribers X rate. I guess they figure total income from subscriptions will offset customers loss due to alienation.
Of course, if you expect to bankrupt within 12 months anyway... alienated customers are almost irrelevant.
John Galt is a selfish crybaby [huffpost.com].