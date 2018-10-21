from the Second-Life?-Pr0n?-WALL-E? dept.
Facebook investing millions in vr internet replacement
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 people in the EU to build its vision for a 'metaverse'. Facebook said it plans to create 10,000 highly-skilled jobs in the EU over the next five years. The recruitment drive is part of Facebook's ambition to create a digital world known as the "metaverse." A number of other companies, including Microsoft, Roblox and Epic are investing in their own versions of a metaverse.
The "metaverse" is a set of virtual spaces where you can create and explore with other people who aren't in the same physical space as you. You'll be able to hang out with friends, work, play, learn, shop, create and more. It's not necessarily about spending more time online — it's about making the time you do spend online more meaningful.
The metaverse isn't a single product one company can build alone. Just like the internet, the metaverse exists whether Facebook is there or not. And it won't be built overnight. Many of these products will only be fully realized in the next 10-15 years. While that's frustrating for those of us eager to dive right in, it gives us time to ask the difficult questions about how they should be built.
So the next internet, a VR-nightmare. One of many.
https://about.fb.com/news/2021/09/building-the-metaverse-responsibly/
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/17/facebook-to-create-10000-jobs-in-eu-for-metaverse-vision.html
https://www.pocket-lint.com/apps/news/facebook/157854-what-is-facebook-metaverse-the-potential-future-of-the-internet-explained
Facebook Disputes Report That its AI Can't Detect Hate Speech or Violence Consistently
Facebook vice president of integrity Guy Rosen wrote in blog post Sunday that the prevalence of hate speech on the platform had dropped by 50 percent over the past three years, and that "a narrative that the technology we use to fight hate speech is inadequate and that we deliberately misrepresent our progress" was false.
"We don't want to see hate on our platform, nor do our users or advertisers, and we are transparent about our work to remove it," Rosen wrote. "What these documents demonstrate is that our integrity work is a multi-year journey. While we will never be perfect, our teams continually work to develop our systems, identify issues and build solutions."
The post appeared to be in response to a Sunday article in the Wall Street Journal, which said the Facebook employees tasked with keeping offensive content off the platform don't believe the company is able to reliably screen for it.