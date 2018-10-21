from the enter-your-PIN-using-your-nose dept.
Credit card PINs can be guessed even when covering the ATM pad:
Researchers have proven it's possible to train a special-purpose deep-learning algorithm that can guess 4-digit card PINs 41% of the time, even if the victim is covering the pad with their hands.
The attack requires the setting up of a replica of the target ATM because training the algorithm for the specific dimensions and key spacing of the different PIN pads is crucially important.
Next, the machine-learning model is trained to recognize pad presses and assign specific probabilities on a set of guesses, using video of people typing PINs on the ATM pad.
[...] This experiment proves that covering the PIN pad with the other hand is not sufficient to defend against deep learning-based attacks, but thankfully, there are some countermeasures you can deploy.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday October 18, @10:39PM
I had the same PIN on my ATM card from 1983 until about 2017 when the bank finally made me change it.
Account hacks due to a 30+ year old PIN: zero.
John Galt is a selfish crybaby [huffpost.com].
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday October 18, @10:59PM
Why do they make sound? Most ATM machines here are outdoors so I guess it better be a pretty sensitive mic to pick that up cause it's not like it makes noise like an old phone.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday October 18, @11:17PM
Ah! I pay everything with contactless NFC payment cards. No PIN needed. Try to guess MY PIN hackers! Who's clever now eh?