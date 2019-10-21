Stories
Windows 11 Runs on 1-Core Pentium 4 Because Microsoft Forgot to Disable It

posted by martyb on Tuesday October 19, @04:06AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the 2021's-Pentium-Bug dept.
takyon writes:

Windows 11 hardware requirements made a mockery of by an Intel Pentium 4 processor

As the screenshots below show, Microsoft considers the Intel Pentium 4 661 a supported processor. Intel released the Pentium 4 661 in early 2006, with a solitary core to its name. Apparently, Microsoft forgot to add any Intel Family 15 (Netburst) SKUs in its unsupported processors list for Windows 11.

Hence, the PC Health Check tool sees that the Pentium 4 661 has a 3.6 GHz boost clock, which satisfies one of Windows 11's requirements. Curiously, the tool states that the Pentium 4 661 has two or more cores, even though it lists it as having one.

@Carlos_SM1995 has even got Windows 11 (Build 22000.258) running on a Pentium 4 661. Supposedly, Windows Update still works too, highlighting the ridiculousness of Microsoft's overtures regarding Windows 11 compatibility.

Windows 11 final (Build 22000.258) running on Intel Pentium 4 (11m4s video)

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 19, @04:12AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 19, @04:12AM (#1188296)

    Windows 11 runs on space heaters, eh?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 19, @04:48AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 19, @04:48AM (#1188307)

    Fuck You.

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by RS3 on Tuesday October 19, @04:53AM

    by RS3 (6367) on Tuesday October 19, @04:53AM (#1188308)

    FTFS:

    Curiously, the tool states that the Pentium 4 661 has two or more cores, even though it lists it as having one.

    Again, software often sees hyperthreading as 2 "logical processors".

    https://www.cpu-world.com/sspec/SL/SL94V.html [cpu-world.com]

