Lucy’s solar panel hasn’t latched:
NASA's Lucy spacecraft launched safely into space early on Saturday morning from Florida, but after the deployment of its two large solar arrays, one of them failed to latch properly.
Combined, the two solar arrays have a collecting area of 51 square meters. Such large arrays are necessary because the spacecraft will spend much of its 12-year journey about five times the distance of the Earth from the Sun. Lucy's solar panels can only generate about 3 percent of the energy at a Jovian distance than they can at Earth's orbit around the Sun.
[...] "In the current spacecraft attitude, Lucy can continue to operate with no threat to its health and safety," the agency said in a blog post. But it is not yet clear how the latching issue will affect long-term operations and maneuvering of the 1.5-ton spacecraft.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 19, @03:27PM (2 children)
Sure hope the hell they got their latches working for the James Webb Telescope.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday October 19, @03:40PM
That's why they went through all that pain in testing...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday October 19, @03:48PM
It doesn't sound like the mission is dead because of this. Just that there is a small mechanical issue and they want to address it if possible so it doesn't become a real problem later.
JWST has a lot of parts that can fail. If it does fail, I think we'll see at least a $300 million robotic probe approved just to try to fix it. Too much money already committed.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday October 19, @03:43PM
Some technician somewhere is hoping no one figures out that he spat out a wad of gum, but didn't know exactly where it went.
