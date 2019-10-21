from the Better-step-on-the-gas!-Oh...wait dept.
Expansion of wind and solar power too slow to stop climate change:
The production of renewable energy is increasing every year. But after analyzing the growth rates of wind and solar power in 60 countries, researchers at Chalmers University of Technology and Lund University in Sweden and Central European University in Vienna, Austria, conclude that virtually no country is moving sufficiently fast enough to avoid global warming of 1.5°C or even 2°C.
"This is the first time that the maximum growth rate in individual countries has been accurately measured, and it shows the enormous scale of the challenge of replacing traditional energy sources with renewables, as well as the need to explore diverse technologies and scenarios," says Jessica Jewell, Associate Professor of Energy Transitions at Chalmers University of Technology.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has identified energy scenarios compatible with keeping global warming under 1.5°C or 2°C. Most of these scenarios envision very rapid growth of renewable electricity: on average about 1.4 percent of total global electricity supply per year for both wind and solar power, and more than 3 percent in more ambitious solar power scenarios. But the researchers' new findings show that achieving such rapid growth has so far only been possible for a few countries.
Measuring and predicting the growth of new technologies like renewable energy is difficult, as they do not grow linearly. Instead, the growth usually follows a so-called S-curve—at first it accelerates exponentially, then stabilizes to linear growth for a while, and in the end slows down as the market becomes saturated.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 19, @05:56PM (1 child)
The greenies want us to stop manufacturing over some slightly striped salamanders and a few hundred owls, but they refuse to give up their vacations and lattes. They want utopia without doing any of the work!
(Score: 2) by Tork on Tuesday October 19, @06:35PM
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday October 19, @06:12PM (4 children)
You're killing me here.
Silly humans
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Tuesday October 19, @06:33PM (3 children)
We should enforce a 5% reduction of the world wide population every year for the next 40 years or so would be a good way to reduce our footprint. Then, in 2062, we have a manageable 12% of the population left and a reduction of pollution to about the same amount. With so "few" left (still 1e9), we should actually be able to use pure renewables for the entire world.
Soylent (Green), we're getting there. Maybe not for food, but for the planet!
(Score: 3, Touché) by Tork on Tuesday October 19, @06:50PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Tuesday October 19, @07:06PM
Actually, not satirical at all. The question is not if the population will get reduced, but merely a question of when and how fast.
Our problems are very much correlated with the size of the population and causally linked. We went from a (marginally) symbiotic relation with nature to a parasitical relation. At some stage, nature will find a new balance where we are reduced significantly because we can no longer keep up our parasitic handling of the environment. There will soon no longer be an environment left for us to be the parasites of.
The question we should ask ourselves is: do we let "nature" correct the size of the population or are we smart enough, as a species, to get our act together and do it ourselves?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Tuesday October 19, @06:52PM
Won't climate change do that for us with no effort on our part?
Employers should not mandate wearing clothing. It should be a personal choice. It only affects me. Junk can't breathe!