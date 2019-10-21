Researchers have long suspected a connection between information and the physical universe, with various paradoxes and thought experiments used to explore how or why information could be encoded in physical matter. The digital age propelled this field of study, suggesting that solving these research questions could have tangible applications across multiple branches of physics and computing.
In AIP Advances, a University of Portsmouth researcher attempts to shed light on exactly how much of this information is out there and presents a numerical estimate for the amount of encoded information in all the visible matter in the universe—approximately 6 times 10 to the power of 80 bits of information. While not the first estimate of its kind, this study's approach relies on information theory.
[...] To produce the estimate, the author used Shannon's information theory to quantify the amount of information encoded in each elementary particle in the observable universe as 1.509 bits of information. Mathematician Claude Shannon, called the Father of the Digital Age because of his work in information theory, defined this method for quantifying information in 1948.
Does this take into account all the junk mail and spam?
(Score: 2) by EJ on Tuesday October 19, @11:45PM (1 child)
I think it kind of depends on the resolution of your camera and monitor. It's really easy to quantify the amount of information in the visible universe just by the RGB depth of and resolution of your display. If you can't see the information, it isn't there. Heisenberg taught us that long ago.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday October 20, @12:15AM
To the center of the pull of gravity go, and find your planet you will.
I vaguely remember reading something about this being the number of atoms in the universe for a long time.. How many bits of info are there in an atom?
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 20, @12:23AM
A horse is a horse, of course, of course,
And no one can talk to a horse of course
That is, of course, unless the horse is the famous Mr. Ed.
Go right to the source and ask the horse
He'll give you the answer that you'll endorse.
He's always on a steady course.
Talk to Mr. Ed.