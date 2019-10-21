Stories
Amount of Information in Visible Universe Quantified

posted by martyb on Tuesday October 19, @11:27PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Science

AnonTechie writes:

Researchers have long suspected a connection between information and the physical universe, with various paradoxes and thought experiments used to explore how or why information could be encoded in physical matter. The digital age propelled this field of study, suggesting that solving these research questions could have tangible applications across multiple branches of physics and computing.

In AIP Advances, a University of Portsmouth researcher attempts to shed light on exactly how much of this information is out there and presents a numerical estimate for the amount of encoded information in all the visible matter in the universe—approximately 6 times 10 to the power of 80 bits of information. While not the first estimate of its kind, this study's approach relies on information theory.

[...] To produce the estimate, the author used Shannon's information theory to quantify the amount of information encoded in each elementary particle in the observable universe as 1.509 bits of information. Mathematician Claude Shannon, called the Father of the Digital Age because of his work in information theory, defined this method for quantifying information in 1948.

Phys.org

Does this take into account all the junk mail and spam?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by EJ on Tuesday October 19, @11:45PM (1 child)

    by EJ (2452) on Tuesday October 19, @11:45PM (#1188626)

    I think it kind of depends on the resolution of your camera and monitor. It's really easy to quantify the amount of information in the visible universe just by the RGB depth of and resolution of your display. If you can't see the information, it isn't there. Heisenberg taught us that long ago.

    • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday October 20, @12:15AM

      by fustakrakich (6150) on Wednesday October 20, @12:15AM (#1188633) Journal

      If you can't see the information, it isn't there.

      To the center of the pull of gravity go, and find your planet you will.

      I vaguely remember reading something about this being the number of atoms in the universe for a long time.. How many bits of info are there in an atom?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 20, @12:23AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 20, @12:23AM (#1188636)

