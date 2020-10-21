Stories
Traffic Camera Mistakes Woman for Car, Issues Ticket to Car Owner

posted by martyb on Wednesday October 20, @06:06AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the nature'll-anguish;-wreck-ignition! dept.
owl writes:

https://petapixel.com/2021/10/19/traffic-camera-mistakes-woman-for-car-issues-ticket-to-car-owner/

Cameras with AI image recognition are found everywhere these days, from the smartphones in our pockets to factory floors. But whenever artificial “intelligence” is part of the equation, there’s a chance for hilarity to ensue.

The Daily Mail reports that a 54-year-old UK man named David Knight from Dorking, Surrey, recently received a £90 (~$125) fine. His offense: driving down a bus lane in the city of Bath 120 miles away.

He had not been driving down a bus lane in Bath, so Knight looked closer at the photographic evidence printed on the notice. He was surprised to find that it didn’t show his car at all, but rather a woman walking down the road.

[...] It turns out the traffic camera had mistaken the woman for a car due to her shirt, which had the word KNITTER across the front. Knight’s car has the license plate KN19TER, and it seems the woman’s bag strap caused the camera to see “KN19TER” as the “car’s” license plate.

  • (Score: 2) by Booga1 on Wednesday October 20, @06:39AM (1 child)

    by Booga1 (6333) on Wednesday October 20, @06:39AM (#1188697)

    I know the UK has a different set of legal procedures, but now they aren't even pretending to have an officer review things before just sending out tickets... Nobody to confront, just a soul-less automated accusation that clearly isn't even functional, much less "mistaken."
    Saddest thing is that many people just pay traffic tickets, regardless of merit. It's cheaper and less hassle in most cases, excluding insurance premium cost increases and such.

    • (Score: 3, Touché) by Mykl on Wednesday October 20, @06:46AM

      by Mykl (1112) on Wednesday October 20, @06:46AM (#1188698)

      At least they were prepared to accept that their own evidence was faulty. I'm sure that the next step will be to force the victim to "prove" that they weren't actually there.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 20, @06:49AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 20, @06:49AM (#1188700)

    The Bureau of Sabotage is a fictional government entity depicted in two of Frank Herbert's science fiction novels, Whipping Star and The Dosadi Experiment, and first introduced in his 1964 short story "The Tactful Saboteur". It is colloquially known as BuSab. Jorj X. McKie, the protagonist of all the works listed below, is a saboteur extraordinary who first appeared in the story "A Matter of Traces" in 1958.

    In Herbert's fiction, sometime in the far future, government becomes terrifyingly efficient. Red tape no longer exists: laws are conceived of, passed, funded, and executed within hours, rather than months. The bureaucratic machinery becomes a juggernaut, rolling over human concerns and welfare with terrible speed, jerking the universe of sentients one way, then another, threatening to destroy everything in a fit of spastic reactions. In short, the speed of government goes beyond sentient control (in this fictional universe, many alien species co-exist, with a common definition of sentience marking their status as equals).

    Government is clearly moving faster than it is able to responsibly handle. Pump the brakes.

