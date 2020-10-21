More than 99.9% of studies agree: Humans caused climate change:
More than 99.9% of peer-reviewed scientific papers agree that climate change is mainly caused by humans, according to a new survey of 88,125 climate-related studies.
The research updates a similar 2013 paper revealing that 97% of studies published between 1991 and 2012 supported the idea that human activities are altering Earth’s climate. The current survey examines the literature published from 2012 to November 2020 to explore whether the consensus has changed.
“We are virtually certain that the consensus is well over 99% now and that it’s pretty much case closed for any meaningful public conversation about the reality of human-caused climate change,” said Mark Lynas, a visiting fellow at the Alliance for Science and the paper’s first author.
“It's critical to acknowledge the principal role of greenhouse gas emissions so that we can rapidly mobilize new solutions, since we are already witnessing in real time the devastating impacts of climate related disasters on businesses, people and the economy,” said Benjamin Houlton, the Ronald P. Lynch Dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and a co-author of the study, “Greater than 99% Consensus on Human Caused Climate Change in the Peer-Reviewed Scientific Literature,” which published Oct. 19 in the journal Environmental Research Letters.
Journal Reference:
Mark Lynas, Benjamin Z Houlton, and Simon Perry. Greater than 99% consensus on human caused climate change in the peer-reviewed scientific literature, Environmental Research Letters (DOI: https://doi.org/10.1088/1748-9326/ac2966)
(Score: 2) by TheReaperD on Wednesday October 20, @06:46PM (3 children)
But, you can bet Exxon, Shell and the climate deniers will still say, not all scientists agree. There's still doubt! (I seriously doubt they'll roll out the 0.1% statistic, but they may pull a number from a fraudulent pseudo-study.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 20, @07:04PM
You can blame the oil companies, but they're just making products that their markets want.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Barenflimski on Wednesday October 20, @07:18PM (1 child)
I'm not sure they were deniers as the "company" had studied this 50 years ago and determined that we would see about this level of warming by now. Exxon Knew about Climate Change almost 40 years ago [scientificamerican.com]
The bean counters decided that wasn't good for the company and invested in doing their best to focus on their core product, which was oil.
Corporations are not people and do not function as normal human beings. I think we do ourselves a disservice talking about them this way as many of the conversations I come across seem to personify companies and corporations. By doing this, we simplify the discussion and therefore make it easy to derail the point of any topic. While I'm on this rant, money isn't free speech, its money and if it needs to be protected, these idiots in congress should write an amendment about it.
If we put insane human beings in an asylum, why don't we have the same thing for insane corporations? Zuck4Pres?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday October 20, @07:28PM
Sadly, while corporations focus on the next quarterly results - most (51+%) "normal" people are just as short sighted.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Wednesday October 20, @06:52PM (6 children)
99.9% of studies may agree. But 0.1% of the studies disagree. Therefore there is a controversy! And the 0.1% of the studies must be considered to have equal weight and validity to the 99.9% of studies which agree.
This principle is true whether we talk about climate change, evolution, medicine or any other scientific field.
It's not about "absolute truth". It's about what has given humans the ability to predict things. Such as ability to predict and model how a vaccine will alter infection rates of a population. Or how CO2 in the atmosphere will alter the planet's solar radiation absorbed, and therefore weather, then sea levels and other effects. Or modelling how organisms change and adapt, especially microorganisms, where such modelling is based on evolution.
It's not about science being an arbiter of "truth", it's about it being one of the best tools humanity has ever had.
Science doesn't always agree with someone's politics. In which case the politics are wrong not the science.
Reality has a strong liberal bias. Favoring peacemongers and tree hoggers trying to shave the whales.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 20, @07:00PM
Shaving the whales who are wearing N95 masks.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday October 20, @07:03PM (1 child)
Careful there, feel out the room before you go alienating all the power players.
I'd say it's more that conservatives have a strong denialist streak.
99.9% of historical evidence being to the contrary...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 20, @07:33PM
By ethnicity, the most unvaxxed are black, followed by Hispanic. Are these the raging conservatives you yell against? Wipe the political bias off you glasses, partisan.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 20, @07:06PM (2 children)
Someone has spent too many evenings with aristarchus.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 20, @07:13PM (1 child)
THAT'S it! No lollipop for YOU!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 20, @07:17PM
If I give him a blowjob, you think he'll give me the whole box?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday October 20, @07:00PM
<sarcasm>Then God said, “Let us make humankind in our image, according to our likeness; and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the wild animals of the earth, and over every creeping thing that creeps upon the earth.”
Therefore, to please God, go forth, be fruitful, multiply, and be sure to send those generous donations as often as you are able, this G5 doesn't fuel itself!
A strong economy begets a strong donation stream, may the band play on at least until I die!</sarcasm>
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 20, @07:04PM (1 child)
That number alone should trigger some critical thinking. You know it, I know it, any scientist knows it, but the media doesn't know it.
Once again, I remind everyone that we've been experiencing global warming and climate change for the past ~20,000 years. Yeah, I know, not even aristarchus is old enough to remember the ice sheets extending down past the Great Lakes. In fact, I think the ice carved out the Great Lakes. They might have had something to do with the British Isles being separated from Europe.
These clowns need to fall back and regroup. It was enough, and maybe more than enough, when they all agreed that mankind accelerated climate change. But, no, mankind most certainly did not cause it, all on his own.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Wednesday October 20, @07:27PM
OK, OK, I'll bite with a lazy, low quality comment, because this place isn't getting enough comments and I haven't got the energy to do any better (or, y'know, read TFA) right now.
In the first line of the quoted text in TFS:
Mainly caused by humans. What they mean is that there would still be some changes to the climate if humans weren't here, but the evidence is that human activity greatly increases the amount of change that is happening.
Not all on his own, no. Just mainly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 20, @07:18PM
Who was the maniac who self immolated their career? Consensus is not how science even works, especially when everyone knows one result ends your funding and career. It becomes a circular argument. Climatologist is now defined as "the study of human caused changes to the environment" and anyone who dissents is declared to not be a climatologist. Then the obvious fact all "climatologists" now agree is touted as an important fact. It is easy to achieve "consensus" when you intentionally exclude any dissenting view. Rephrase it to 99.9% of people who believe man is causing harmful change to the environment, declare that man is causing harm to the environment. It makes as much sense. It is like polling members of ALF and reporting that they all agree killing fluffy animals is bad.