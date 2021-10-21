from the poke-poke-poke dept.
FDA authorizes Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots for many Americans:
The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday amended its emergency use authorizations for Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines, allowing the use of a booster shot for some Americans.
The FDA now allows for a single booster dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to individuals at least six months after their initial two shots for those who are 65 years and older, those who are 18 to 64 years old at high risk of contracting a severe case of COVID-19, and those ages 18 to 64 "with frequent institutional or occupational exposure" to the coronavirus, the administration said in a statement.
A single booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be administered at least two months after individuals 18 and older receive the initial COVID-19 vaccine.
The FDA also greenlit the option for eligible people to "mix and match" vaccines when getting their booster, meaning someone who got one kind of vaccine for the initial dose could get a booster shot of a different vaccine.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 21, @02:41PM
An often used phrase to justify not getting vaccinated is: "don't trust the government!"
What does trusting the government have to do with medicine, getting vaccinated or trusting your doctor or medical advice supported by evidence? Especially now that over 5.1 BILLION doses have been given worldwide.
It seems to me like someone disputing how to calculate what size of inductor to use in a circuit based on well established principles, because: "don't trust the government!"
The psi corps
is your friend
Trust the corps!
Employers should not mandate wearing clothing. It should be a personal choice. It only affects me. Junk can't breathe!
(Score: 1) by nostyle on Thursday October 21, @02:42PM (1 child)
My wife got a moderna booster a month ago. Only side effect was soreness from the shot. She often does not ask for permission.
"consider this a chance to sit in the timeout corner" - 36deac6a9c23c468fe4f74948e2969d7
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 21, @02:57PM
My wife and I got our first dose last March about a week apart. We got our second dose last April about a week apart. I got my 3rd dose in September, and my wife just got her 3rd dose recently. Friends and family are also similarly getting vaccinated.
The only side effect I noticed in each of three shots was a very small bit of soreness from the shot, but more significant, somewhat increased arthritis pain for a couple days. That's it. I didn't miss any work. I know a coworker who took an afternoon off.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 21, @02:52PM
During 2020 as covid-19 was spreading and the only way to contain it was with quarantine and social distancing. You could also wear masks to protect other people, and afford some protection to yourself. The hope everyone had was that a vaccine would be developed so that life could return to normal.
Several vaccines were developed. By people smarter than most of us. At this point the vaccines are extensively tested worldwide on billions of people. (5.1 billion doses divided by 2 or 3 doses per individual.) Now we have FDA approval for booster shots and mixing and matching. Soon children will be able to be vaccinated, which would enable education to return to some sense of normality.
Yet we have people who craft excuses for why it is bad to get vaccinated. Are they just trying to troll the population, or do they really have some substance to back it up?
Related: why does Fox News discourage vaccination with FUD despite that all of the Fox News staff must be and are vaccinated? Something doesn't smell right.
(Score: 1) by nostyle on Thursday October 21, @03:12PM
Because science.
My brother got the long Covid. He had to move from a two story home to a one story one. Stairs are a challenge,
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 21, @03:22PM
If we now know that this is the safest vaccine in human history, then surely the vaccine makers no longer need the legal immunity which they originally insisted upon (and received until the year 2024).
If they were to waive that legal immunity that would be a good demonstration of "putting one's money where one's mouth is" and would encourage more folx to get the jab.
