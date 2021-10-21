from the Spy-drones-spy dept.
Top FCC Official Calls For Ban of DJI Drones, Citing National Security Risk:
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has called for the addition of DJI drones to the FCC Covered List, which could prevent the company from selling its products in the United States.
In a letter published to the FCC official website, Carr accuses the Shenzhen-based drone company of collecting “vast amounts” of sensitive data and effectively calls the drones Chinese surveillance.
[...] Carr says that one former Pentagon official has even said that the government agency knew — written as a statement of fact — that much of that information was being sent back to China from DJI drones.
“DJI’s collection of vast troves of sensitive data is especially troubling given that China’s National Intelligence Law grants the Chinese government the power to compel DJI to assist it in espionage activities,” Carr says.
DJI was placed on the Commerce Department’s Entity List last year, [...] Its placement there made it so that American companies could not export parts to DJI. Companies on the [list] would theoretically find it harder to sell products in the United States, but DJI does not appear to have suffered this problem.
Carr says that many of the concerns he has are linked to DJI’s widespread use by various state and local public safety and law enforcement agencies. There are also reports that the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI also use DJI drones, which Carr says makes it even more important that a full review of DJI is conducted to address potential national security threats.
He's not wrong, but speaking as an ex-employer of a US based drone development company in 2010-2012, I believe this problem could have been significantly mitigated by encouraging domestic development instead of stifling it back then.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 21, @11:29PM
Everything is prohibited, unless it turns out that China can use it, in which case it's an emergency requiring government intervention to fix. The problem is government and the solution is more government.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday October 21, @11:45PM
*So* many things this could apply to.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Thursday October 21, @11:46PM (1 child)
DJI owns the drone market. They got an early start. They made cool features. Their stuff works. There has yet to be a true competitor.
There is no reason we can't make that type of software here in the States or rest of the world. I know of many small companies working on this, that have things that work for their drones, but have yet to be able to out compete DJI. The main reason these folks can't compete is that their software is not very compatible with the current DJI implementation, and DJI has most of the major (Chinese) manufacturers of drones, wrapped up in contracts before a drone is ever made, much less shipped. This might be the kicker. I sure hope so, for the sake of the drone industry. We need more competitors.
Parts though? When your company needs 500 plastic propellers every month and a few basic PCB's (Printed Circuit Boards) only made in one country (China), you're still dependent on the international (China) market.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday October 22, @12:03AM
Can't just swap out the electronics for domestically sourced?
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM