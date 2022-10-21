from the When-You-Are-a-Star-They-Let-You-Do-It dept.
Trump’s Brand New TRUTH App May Violate Terms Of Open Source Code It’s Built On
On Wednesday night, after Trump revealed the TRUTH social app, Twitter users began to note that the network appeared to be based on an open-source social networking software called Mastodon, which allows people to modify the underlying code so long as they abide by its license.
But the Trump network appears to have taken the publicly available code for the website while violating the terms that make it free to use.
Mastodon founder Eugen Rochko told TPM in an email that TRUTH appeared to violate the terms of use that the software sets forth: making the source code available, and having a copy of the general product license available to users.
(Score: 3, Informative) by ilPapa on Friday October 22, @02:24AM (1 child)
Pravda is "truth" in Russian.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 22, @02:52AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 22, @02:25AM
That will be just one more lawsuit that will be thrown on top of the pile of more than 1300 civil lawsuits he's accumulated over the course of his illustrious business carreer.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday October 22, @02:30AM (1 child)
He'll sue the Mastodon developers! Then not pay his lawyers! Let's see how this goes.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday October 22, @02:36AM
Wait, what am I saying, first he has to not pay the TRUTH network developers. My mistake.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday October 22, @02:40AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 22, @03:37AM
Conservatives finally realized the stupidity of wailing about freezer peaches on Failbook?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 22, @03:12AM (1 child)
GPL works because copyright prohibits distribution by default. You either agree to the license, and are permitted to redistribute the licensed work under its conditions, or you don't agree to it, and can't redistribute the work at all.
AGPL, however, restricts use (as well as distribution). The problem is that using the work without redistributing it is not a copyright violation, and is only a license violation if you agreed to the license in the first place. And the only way to make it apply is with the "If you do not accept this license, you must delete this software, format c:, and do naked pirouettes in the town square. By continuing, you indicate your legally-binding agreement to this license" bullshit we all know and ignore from unenforceable EULAs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 22, @03:39AM
pretty sure you have to agree to the license to install it on your server
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 22, @03:31AM
Does it federate?
On the one hand, this could get the fediverse a critical mass of users.
On the other hand, I think my server will not be federating with servers promoted by the
Nazi^W Republican Party.