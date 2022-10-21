Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Mining the Moon's Water Will Require a Massive Infrastructure Investment, But Should We?

posted by martyb on Friday October 22, @05:05AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the Arrakis-or-TMIAHM dept.
News

upstart writes:

from the TMIAHM dept.

Mining the moon's water will require a massive infrastructure investment, but should we?:

Since the 1994 discovery of water ice on the moon by the Clementine spacecraft, excitement has reigned at the prospect of a return to the moon. This followed two decades of the doldrums after the end of Apollo, a malaise that was symptomatic of an underlying lack of incentive to return.

That water changed everything. The water ice deposits are located at the poles of the moon hidden in the depths of craters that are forever devoid of sunlight.

Since then, not least due to the International Space Station, we have developed advanced techniques that allow us to recycle water and oxygen with high efficiency. This makes the value of supplying local water for human consumption more tenuous, but if the human population on the Moon grows so will demand. So, what to do with the water on the moon?

There are two commonly proposed answers: energy storage using fuel cells and fuel and oxidizer for propulsion. The first is easily dispensed with: fuel cells recycle their hydrogen and oxygen through electrolysis when they are recharged, with very little leakage.

The second—currently the primary raison d'être for mining water on the moon—is more complex but no more compelling. It is worth noting that SpaceX uses a methane/oxygen mix in its rockets, so they would not require the hydrogen propellant.

So, what is being proposed is to mine a precious and finite resource and burn it, just like we have been doing with petroleum and natural gas on Earth. The technology for mining and using resources in space has a technical name: in-situ resource utilization.

And while oxygen is not scarce on the moon (around 40 percent of the moon's minerals comprise oxygen), hydrogen most certainly is.

Journal Reference:
Luidold, Stefan, Antrekowitsch, Helmut. Hydrogen as a reducing agent: State-of-the-art..., JOM (DOI: 10.1007/s11837-007-0072-x)

Original Submission


«  Trump’s Brand New TRUTH App May Violate Terms of Open Source Code It's Built On
Mining the Moon's Water Will Require a Massive Infrastructure Investment, But Should We? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 7 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Friday October 22, @05:38AM (2 children)

    by PinkyGigglebrain (4458) on Friday October 22, @05:38AM (#1189505)

    It is worth noting that SpaceX uses a methane/oxygen mix in its rockets, so they would not require the hydrogen propellant.

    Methane is CH4. For those that slept through chem like the author of the article did that is 1 Carbon atom and 4 Hydrogen atoms in a single molecule.

    So they will still need Hydrogen. Should also be noted that the most common process to make methane directly from Hydrogen requires CO2, which should be in ample supply once the population of the base/colony gets large enough.

    --
    "Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Friday October 22, @05:59AM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 22, @05:59AM (#1189510) Journal

      which should be in ample supply once the population of the base/colony gets large enough.

      No, it won't because carbon is scarce on the Moon. Start launching carbon in volume, well in excess of what can be locally extracted, and it'll have to be replaced from off the Moon.

    • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 22, @06:01AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 22, @06:01AM (#1189511)

      Carbon is a trace element on the moon. It simply isn't worth it to use lunar hydrogen to make methane when the bulk of the mass still needs to be imported from Earth. Oxygen is attractive because it can be fully sourced from the moon for less than the launch cost from Earth.

      A lunar population will want to use its CO2 for hydroponics, and frankly humans don't produce nearly enough to be useful for fuel production.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 22, @05:39AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 22, @05:39AM (#1189506)

    Oxygen from smelting also requires massive infrastructure, but also produces refined metals that can be used to build out that infrastructure and for construction in space. While the setup cost is high the operating cost is lower than supplying from Earth, so the long term payback is greater than lunar water.

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Friday October 22, @06:07AM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 22, @06:07AM (#1189514) Journal

      Oxygen from smelting also requires massive infrastructure

      Not at all. Last I looked, small batch smelting would work just fine as long as you carefully recycle the reducing elements (such as carbon or hydrogen) and capture the oxygen released, plus a relatively cheap way to launch that oxygen off the Moon. So a few small smelters, some chemical storage, and launch infrastructure. Much of that could be made in situ after the smelters are operational.

      And the cost of getting stuff to low Earth orbit (LEO) from Earth, gives LOX supply to LEO a a lot of potential as an early lunar industry niche.

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by srobert on Friday October 22, @05:41AM

    by srobert (4803) on Friday October 22, @05:41AM (#1189507)

    Let us proceed cautiously lest we transform the moon into an uninhabitable wasteland.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 22, @06:40AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 22, @06:40AM (#1189518)

    There seems to be lots of ice among the asteroids. With ice, and electrolysis, you get lots of hydrogen gas and oxygen gas. Not much carbon though. And, oh yeah. If you have ice, and don't electrolyze it, you get lots of water. If the water isn't good for anything else, you can put it in a toilet so that you can hear yourself peeing. Mankind wasn't meant to live where he can't hear himself pee. It's unnatural, I tell you. I must pee, and there is no one to hear me pee.

(1)