from the no-connection-to-the-album-by-Fleetwood-Mac dept.
Elephants are rapidly evolving without tusks to escape ivory poachers, study finds - ABC News:
While the evolution of animals is often thought of as something that takes millions of years, it can also happen much faster.
A new study, published today in Science, provides powerful evidence that human activities are driving rapid evolution of animals.
A population of African bush elephants in Mozambique was found to have adapted to poaching by losing their tusks over a matter of decades.
And while losing tusks might have helped the elephants survive, there's concern this will also come at a cost.
[...] When the researchers analysed blood taken from tusked and tuskless female elephants, they found evidence two gene mutations were responsible for the lack of tusks.
[...] But one of the genes called AMELX is in a region on the X chromosome that the study found differed greatly between tusked and tuskless elephants.
AMELX is linked to a condition in humans in which females are born with smaller incisors.
The researchers hypothesised this could be the genetic basis for the tusklessness.
Their idea is supported by the fact that the AMELX gene is also lethal to males, and the team found a bias towards females in the offspring of the tuskless elephants.
[...] While elephants globally are still at risk in many places around the world, those in Mozambique's Gorongosa National Park have made a bit of a comeback, numbering now up over 600, Professor Pringle said.
But he and Dr Campbell-Staton, who have both been involved in elephant conservation projects, wonder how long the ecology will take to recover.
"Tusks allow elephants to push over trees, dig holes to get minerals, and in doing that they provide an ecosystem service," Dr Campbell-Staton said.
"They provide opportunities for other species to move in and compete, which contributes to the diversity of that ecosystem and its long-lasting health."
So even if the population recovers, the concern is the lack of tusks could have lasting negative impacts on the ecology.
Journal References:
1.) Ivory poaching and the rapid evolution of tusklessness in African elephants, Science (DOI: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abe7389)
2.) Of war, tusks, and genes, Science (DOI: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abm2980)