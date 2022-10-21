Stories
"Largest Meat-Eating Predatory Dinosaur" of Triassic Period, Actually a Timid Vegetarian

posted by chromas on Friday October 22, @04:21PM
Fossil footprints found in an Australian coal mine around 50 years ago have long been thought to be that of a large ‘raptor-like’ predatory dinosaur, but scientists have in fact discovered they were instead left by a timid long-necked herbivore.

University of Queensland paleontologist Dr. Anthony Romilio recently led an international team to re-analyze the footprints, dated to the latter part of the Triassic Period, around 220 million-year-ago.

“For years it’s been believed that these tracks were made by a massive theropod predator that was part of the dinosaur family Eubrontes, with legs over two meters tall,” Dr. Romilio said.

“This idea caused a sensation decades ago because no other meat-eating dinosaur in the world approached that size during the Triassic period.”

However, findings made by a team of international researchers, published today in the peer-reviewed journal Historical Biology, in fact shows the tracks were instead made by a dinosaur known as a Prosauropod – a vegetarian dinosaur that was smaller, with legs about 1.4 meters tall and a body length of six meters.

Journal Reference:
Anthony Romilio, Hendrik Klein, Andréas Jannel, et al. Saurischian dinosaur tracks from the Upper Triassic of southern Queensland: possible evidence for Australia’s earliest sauropodomorph trackmaker, Historical Biology (DOI: 10.1080/08912963.2021.1984447)

