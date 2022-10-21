from the ur.data.is.my.data dept.
Dutch forensic lab says it has decoded Tesla's driving data.
A Dutch government forensic lab claims to have decrypted the data generated and stored in the cars made by Tesla. While doing so uncovered a lot more information than they expected, one would assume Tesla logged a lot more information than previously claimed (no surprise there for anyone).
It was already known that Tesla cars store data from accidents, but the Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI) said it had discovered far more data than investigators had previously been aware of.
The NFI said the decrypted data showed Tesla vehicles store information about the operation of its driver assistance system, known as Autopilot. The vehicles also record speed, accelerator pedal position, steering wheel angle and brake usage, and depending on how the vehicle is used, that data can be stored for over a year.
Tesla has no comment. Perhaps a future patch will soon change the entire system again, so all that driver/car data once again is out of reach.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Saturday October 23, @09:36AM (1 child)
Why is anyone surprised? As an engineer,I'd be very interested in all that data. As a lawyer or law enforcement person, or an oppressive state...
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Saturday October 23, @09:47AM
As a security consultant, I would be wary of having that kind of information, especially with legal shit like the GDPR looming over my head. At the very least I'd store it way, way outside the EU.
Having personal data of your customers becomes more and more a liability.
And as a privacy advocate, I can only add "as it should".