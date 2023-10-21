The Act permits the continued postponement of disclosure of information in records concerning President Kennedy's assassination only when postponement remains necessary to protect against an identifiable harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations that is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in disclosure.

Since 2018, executive departments and agencies (agencies) have been reviewing under this statutory standard each redaction they have proposed that would result in the continued postponement of full public disclosure. This year, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has been reviewing whether it agrees that each redaction continues to meet the statutory standard.

The Archivist of the United States (Archivist), however, has reported that "unfortunately, the pandemic has had a significant impact on the agencies" and NARA and that NARA "require[s] additional time to engage with the agencies and to conduct research within the larger collection to maximize the amount of information released." The Archivist has also noted that "making these decisions is a matter that requires a professional, scholarly, and orderly process; not decisions or releases made in haste."

The Archivist therefore recommends that the President "temporarily certify the continued withholding of all of the information certified in 2018" and "direct two public releases of the information that has" ultimately "been determined to be appropriate for release to the public," with one interim release later this year and one more comprehensive release in late 2022.