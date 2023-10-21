from the wood-you-try-it? dept.
Scientists made a wooden knife that's three times sharper than steel blades:
The gold standard for knives is usually steel or ceramics, but in a new study, appearing in the journal Matter on Oct. 20, material scientists describe their latest creation: A "hardened wood knife" around three times sharper than a stainless steel dinner knife. It can "easily" cut through a medium-well done steak, according to Teng Li, a materials scientist at the University of Maryland and first author on the paper, and can be used and reused many times.
[...] Li's team developed a two-step method for hardening the wood in their knives that increased the blade's hardness 23-fold. This was achieved by ensuring the wood retained a higher level of cellulose.
Typically, wood contains only about 50% cellulose, which provides some structural integrity, and weaker molecules make up the rest. Li's two-step process was able to remove these weaker components but retain the cellulose. Coating the wood in mineral oil helps protect its sharpness during use and washing.
[...] They discovered the two-step process the used prevented defects from creeping in. "The strength of a piece of material is very sensitive to the size and density of defects, like voids, channels, or pits," he said in a statement.
The team didn't stop at hardened wooden knives, either. They also developed wooden nails, showing they were as sharp as conventional steel nails.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday October 24, @01:48PM (3 children)
Will it show up on xrays and similar security devices or is this the hijackers new best friend?
Besides utensils which could be interesting. How long do they last, how many times can they be washed etc. Stainless steel utensils lasts more or less forever. Wooden nails seems interesting
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 24, @01:55PM
the virgin wooden knife wielder vs. the chad steel reinforced cockpit door
(Score: 2) by Username on Sunday October 24, @02:11PM
Everything shows up on xray. It's not going to be dark, but a light grey in the outline of a knife. Same with composite guns with a white metal barrel. With get through a metal detector, but should show up on xray.
Though, will the guy looking at the xray find it? Probably not.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 24, @02:51PM
New and improved shiv.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Sunday October 24, @03:07PM
They have that video of someone using the knife to cut a steak. The person is using it basically like a table knife, and seemingly has some trouble getting thru a strip of fat and gristle. The knife certainly isn't sharp like a scalpel.
Anyway, what does "three times as sharp" mean? A lot depends on the angle of the blade edge. Then you want that edge to not bend, not dent, and not break. Those three desires are mutually contradictory: in metal, ate least, a harder temper increases brittleness.
Also unclear is the lifespan. A metal blade can be sharpened. Can this wooden blade be sharpened, or do you discard it for anew one?
It's neat, what all we can do with wood, but don't replace your cutlery just yet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 24, @03:07PM
How long does it stay sharp? Dicing a tomato is a good test. Can I sharpen it with the same tools I use with my steel knives? (Different grit I suppose.) How much can I expect one of these to cost?
Because this sounds tiny and green, what is the carbon footprint of the manufacturing process compared to traditional stainless knives? How do these knives behave in a landfill?
Nothing tiny and green is ever tiny and green when you get down to the details.... Democratic control of the means of production is what will enable us to make industrial changes that will halt AGW and allow 10 billion people to live in abundance and in harmony with nature, enabled by a high level of technology. For an economy planned bottom-up by the workers and consumers, not top-down by a bureaucracy or by capitalist oligarchs!