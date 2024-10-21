from the not-quite-4k dept.
Home Alone is now a $250 Lego set, and it might be the most impressive fan-inspired model yet:
Some of the most amazing Lego sets of the past decade have been dreamt up by fans — and this week, the Danish toy brick company revealed its largest Lego Ideas set yet. It’s Kevin McCallister’s iconic house from Home Alone, and it’s a 3,955-piece marvel filled with movie moments, hidden references, and a number of Kevin’s booby traps.
Kevin can slide down the stairs on his sled, land a clothes iron on Marv’s face, zipline down to his treehouse, break the shelves that release Buzz’s tarantula, drop a paint can, and more. Lego even recreated the scary basement furnace with its opening jaws, with a light-up brick so it can glow, and there’s a gear you can turn to spin the train set and turntable that Kevin disguised as people (to make it look like someone was “home”).
The whole build opens up like a dollhouse, including a full attic playspace you access by flipping up the roof, and each floor can lift off if you’d rather interact from the top down. As The Brothers Brick point out in their review, it’s got a few never-before-seen bricks, too: the door with the pet flap is new here.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by canopic jug on Sunday October 24, @07:33PM
I hope that there are few to none of the single-function bricks that don't play well in other contexts. Those plagued sets for a while. I haven't checked lately to see if they're gone from new kits these days.
One of the best characteristics of the old, classic Lego blocks was that the shapes were such that there was a very wide range of ways to combine the bricks. The single-function bricks are such that they look and work really awkward in any other situation than the one shown on the packaging. There are a lot of benefits for playing with the bricks when young, one of them is that 3D visualization becomes very easy. That is impaired with a brick which can only be placed in a single orientation.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
