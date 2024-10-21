Rivian may have given this the most thought, as its vehicles are inherently more likely to run out of juice farther from help. For that reason, the company makes an additional, higher regenerative braking level available: engage reverse while towing the truck forward.

Ford reckoned its Mustang Mach-E or F-150 Lightning will generate at least 9.2 kW at reasonably low speed. Lucid had plenty of experience flat towing its Air sedan prototypes during extensive durability and development drives that sometimes saw the vehicles exceeding their impressive range nowhere near a charger (often at durability-test tracks with no chargers). Lucid claimed that when towed in the high-regen setting at 20 to 30 mph, the car should generate power at a rate of 100 kW; while being towed by a strong support truck at 60 to 70 mph in max regen, Lucid saw charging rates of up to 200 kW. Charging a Rivian with the gear selector in reverse purportedly delivers rates akin to a DC fast charger. Note that on the "Warped Perception" YouTube channel, a Tesla Model S (which comes with robust tow hooks) was flat towed behind a Mercedes-AMG E55 at 70 mph and reported a 65-kW rate, while the AMG earned 5 mpg.