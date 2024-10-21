from the Pushmi-Pullyu dept.
Motor Trend reports on flat towing battery EV cars to recharge them, with several comments from several manufacturers.
Can You Flat Tow EVs to Recharge Them? Yes, but There Are Asterisks:
Rivian may have given this the most thought, as its vehicles are inherently more likely to run out of juice farther from help. For that reason, the company makes an additional, higher regenerative braking level available: engage reverse while towing the truck forward.
Ford reckoned its Mustang Mach-E or F-150 Lightning will generate at least 9.2 kW at reasonably low speed. Lucid had plenty of experience flat towing its Air sedan prototypes during extensive durability and development drives that sometimes saw the vehicles exceeding their impressive range nowhere near a charger (often at durability-test tracks with no chargers). Lucid claimed that when towed in the high-regen setting at 20 to 30 mph, the car should generate power at a rate of 100 kW; while being towed by a strong support truck at 60 to 70 mph in max regen, Lucid saw charging rates of up to 200 kW. Charging a Rivian with the gear selector in reverse purportedly delivers rates akin to a DC fast charger. Note that on the "Warped Perception" YouTube channel, a Tesla Model S (which comes with robust tow hooks) was flat towed behind a Mercedes-AMG E55 at 70 mph and reported a 65-kW rate, while the AMG earned 5 mpg.
We should note that the Rivian R1T and R1S, Lucid Air, and Ford F-150 Lightning all offer bi-directional charging and a cord with a CCS Combo 1 charging plug on both ends. This means that if you pass another EV that has run out of juice, you can simply share some of your electricity without any potentially dangerous flat towing.
I often take a bicycle on long car trips, with the side benefit that if I screw up and run out of gas, I might be able to ride to get some gas (better than walking).
Your normal gas / diesel powered vehicle will go hundreds of miles on a tank, fill up in five minutes, and have ubiquitous service stations.
I've seen a number of BEVs on flat beds, they didn't look damaged, maybe some of them were being carried to a charging station?
Perhaps in the future, AAA trucks will include tow bars and attachments for most BEVs. When you run out of "gas" (charge) the AAA trucks can tow you part way to the next charging station which will supply enough charge that you can then drive the rest of the way...
This time consuming operation will mean that AAA service for everyone else will just take that much longer.